this is marital credit to buy a house

If you’re beneficiary of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) for having a formal job with which you contribute to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) you have the possibility of accessing a home loan to buy a house or apartment with which to make a heritage for you and your family. But if your partner is also listed and is a candidate for a mortgage, then they can request a Credit Conjugal to improve the loan amount.

With this Infonavit program you can combine the credit capacities of both people regardless of whether the other person is affiliated with Fovissste. When the Institute verifies and authorizes the financing, the two can sign the contract that considers one of the parties as accredited and to the other as co-credited.

This means that both are owners of the property and agree to pay the same mortgage loan, but in addition to the responsibility, the co-accredited and borrowers enjoy the advantages of the procedure such as owning the house or apartment when the loan is settled. loan, but while this happens, they are covered equally with life and unemployment insurance that includes these financial products.

Requirements for the Marital Credit.

In general, joint or joint loans contain the same requirements as in the case of a Infonavit Traditional Credit, with each member of the couple being evaluated to approve the mortgage, the indispensable requirement being that there is a legally recognized Marriage through Civil Law.

With this scheme that involves marriage in a single home loan, loans of up to 2 million 217 thousand 700.67 pesos in total can be aspired to. The difference between the borrower and the co-borrower will be that the mortgage holder can get 100% of the credit that his salary, age and history in the Credit bureau allow him, while the co-credited spouse will contribute up to 75% of his credit capacity to complete the scheme.

In the same way as other Infonavit products, in this case payments are made through payroll discounts, as usual, and the salary level is what determines the interest rate, which remains fixed throughout the term of the loan. .

Depending on the individual income level, the discount that is made monthly to the payroll of each member of the marriage is determined.

Regarding the prerequisites, both people must be formal workers that are quoted before Infonavit, with the possibility that the spouse is quoting in Fovissste.

Each one must have the 1080 Infonavit points as is usually requested and if both are listed with the Institute they must take the same online course Know More to Decide Better which can be accessed from My Infonavit Account, on the official website on the internet.

Understanding that different families and couples do not submit to the same rigid way, the Infonavit becomes more flexible to adapt to your needs and possibilities to offer the best financial product for you to buy your house.

