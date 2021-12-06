This is how the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 remain

Golds vs. Tampico and Atlante against Celaya, will be the semifinal series of Liga Expansión and where the two finalists of the Apertura 2021 will appear

The semifinals of the Expansión League were defined after Celaya beat the UdeG Black Lions 3-1 on the global scoreboard and became the last team to qualify for the next phase of the Apertura 2021.

Golden vs Tampico and Atlante against Celaya They will be the series that define the finalists of the Apertura 2021.

With goals from Diego Jiménez and a brace from Ricardo Marín, the Toros reached the prelude to the final and will now face the Atlantean Iron Colts, who advanced on Vénados de Yucatán.



The game was dominated by the Bulls from the first minute, as they needed to recover from the disadvantage with which they came out in the first leg, so those led by Israel Hernández imposed conditions and first it was Diego Jiménez who equalized everything on aggregate. Minutes later, Marín put the lead to 2-1 on aggregate.

Then, the Black Lions turned to the front and tried on all sides to equalize the score and get within a goal of going to the semifinals, but they could not open the goal that Guillermo Allison looked after.

Finally, with a penalty that was objected, Marín scored his double and put the Bulls of Celaya in the next phase of the Apertura 2021 league.

On the other hand, the other key, which was confirmed this Saturday will be between Dorados de Sinaloa and Tampico Madero. First, the Sinaloans won 2-0 in 180 minutes at Tepatitlan, while Jaiba Brava won 2-4 at Athletic Morelia on the global scoreboard.

Meanwhile, this Sunday morning, the Atlante He drew goalless against Venados de Yucatán, but the 0-2 advantage he obtained in the first leg put him in the next phase and now they will collide with the Bulls of Celaya.

In this way, three of the first four places are in the semifinal, while Tampico Madero He is the only one who arrived by way of the repechage.