This is how the grand final of the Apertura 2021 between Atlas and León will be played

We present the dates and times of the series for the title of the Apertura 2021 between Atlas and León

The Schedule of the final of the Opening 2021, same that they will dispute Atlas and Lion. The games will be held Thursday and Sunday, the first leg will be at the Nou Camp; while the Jalisco Stadium will host the return match, where the new Mexican soccer champion will be met.

The first leg final will be played on Thursday in León and on Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium ESPN

GOING

Leon vs. Atlas

Thursday, December 9 at the Nou Camp

21:00 hrs. (22:00 ET)

LAP

Atlas vs. Lion

Sunday, December 12 at the Jalisco Stadium

20:15 hrs (21:15 ET)

The end of Opening 2021 will have at Atlas, second in the general table with 29 units, which added Lion, which by goal difference ranked third, a situation for which the Grand finale It will be at the red and black house.

During the regular phase of the current contest, Atlas and Lion they met on the tenth matchday at the Jalisco Stadium, a duel in which the locals won 2-0 with scores by Anderson Santamaría and Diego Barbosa.

The duel for the title of Opening 2021, it will be the first time Atlas and Lion they are in a league. However, they do have a record of a direct elimination duel, which occurred in the semifinals of the Copa MX del Apertura 2015, in which the emeralds beat the rojinegros with a score of 1-0.

León and Atlas met the predictions as favorites to advance to the final. Imago7

So much Atlas What Lion, started their way into the finals from the quarterfinals. In this instance, the tapatíos benefited from their position in the general table to eliminate Monterrey after drawing 1-1; while Lion beat Puebla 3-2 on the aggregate scoreboard.

In the semifinals, neither one of the two teams could win their key, as they advanced to the final due to having a better position in the general table compared to their opponents. The foxes fired Pumas after a 1-1 and the beast passed over Tigres after a 3-3 on aggregate.

Atlas he will seek his second championship in history, after he won the first in the 1950/1951 season; while Lion, who was just crowned in the Guard1anes Apertura 2020, will try to reach the nine stars, with which he would tie Cruz Azul.