This is how Bayer Leverkusen responded to the possible signing of Carlos Acevedo

Carlos Acevedo will not arrive at Bayer Leverkusen (Photo: Instagram / @ carlos_al1)

The novel between the goalkeeper of Santos, Carlos Acevedo and one of the historic clubs in Germany such as the Bayer Leverkusen could have come to an end. Recently, the sports director of the European institution, Simon Rolfes, came out to deny the rumors that placed the Mexican in their ranks.

The German manager stated that “it was silly” that they were looking for a goalkeeper. Currently the aspirin group includes: Lucas Hradecky, Niklas Lomb, Andrey Lunev and Maximilian Neutgens, in addition to Lennart Grill (it is on loan to Eliteserien SK Brann). And despite the possible departure of Andrey Lunev from the club, interest in a new keeper like Acevedo has been denied.

“That we are getting another goalkeeper is absolute nonsense, it just isn’t true. One thing is clear, Acevedo will not come to Leverkusen ”, Rolfes sentenced for Bild.

The rumors that led Carlos Acevedo to Bayer Leverkusen seem to be dying down (Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters)

The force that took the possible arrival of one more Mexican to Europe excited more than one Mexican fan; However, now it remains to concentrate on the projects with Santos Laguna Unless another offer comes in from some other team from the old continent.

Currently, the whole of northern Mexico no longer competes. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Tigers thanks to the fact that they were not better positioned than Felines in the general table. After the defeat of the coach, Guillermo Almada left his position on the bench Warriors to join the Pachuca project.

In recent days, rumors have “dismantled” Santos. Its main gatekeeper was positioned in the orbit of the Bayer Leverkusen, also, one of its figures as it is Diego Valdes has been placed in multiple Liga MX outfits, apparently America He is the one who has the greatest interest in the Andean midfielder.

Carlos could do little in the elimination of Santos from the league (Photo: Andrés Herrera / EFE)



With 25 years of age, Acevedo has managed to raise his hand to be considered one of the best prospects in the Mexican goal. Currently, the networks are in charge of Guillermo OchoaHowever, the gatekeeper of the America He seems to see the end of his career since he is 36 years old. It is there where Carlos could take the opportunity to be the relay for new projects with Mexico.

If the Mexican National Team manages to sign its pass to the World Cup of Qatar 2022, what most expect is that Paco Memo be the holder in the set of Gerardo Martino. However, now the race begins for who could be the second of that international fair.

The following Wednesday, December 8, the national team will have a friendly commitment against the Chile selection. Within the list of summoned is Carlos Acevedo, who received his first summons with him Tri. The Santos goalkeeper is expected to be active.

Carlos Acevedo with the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Acevedo is not free in the competition for the goal of the Tricolor. Within the new litter of goalkeepers stand out Luis Malagon from Necaxa, Sebastian Jurado by Cruz Azul and David ochoa from the Real Salt Lake. They are all great prospects who will fight for their place to defend the Mexican networks.

The one born in Torreón had one of the most significant comebacks of Liga MX. In August of this year suffered a spectacular injury that deprived him of playing for more than two months. The goalkeeper resumed activities on October 30 when his team visited The corrector to face Querétaro.

