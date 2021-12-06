This Bitcoin Fractal Predicted The Fall, But Here’s The Next Price Target

Bitcoin, along with the largest cryptocurrency market, dropped the ball after the most recent price drop had echoes of the May 19 crash. With BTC losing 25% of its value in a matter of a few hours, the market appeared to reestablish itself to its late September levels. While it was trading around the $ 49k mark at press time, for a brief moment, it made its mark close to $ 42,000 as well.

The aforementioned price drop led to a massive sell-off, giving way to sell-offs of more than $ 2.5 billion across the market. Ergo, the question: does the macro bullish outlook for Bitcoin remain intact?

The dip was overdue

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin had been in a descending wedge structure since the fall on November 16. Looking at the larger structure over the past month, it can be argued that the latest drop to the $ 42k level was overdue.

Zooming out, a look at BTC’s weekly chart highlighted how after the December 4 crash, the price broke the MA 50 trend line.

Also during the previous major corrections, the price had fallen below this level in May and again at the end of June. However, he has always been able to put up with it.

In fact, this level has acted as support for the + 100% rally from July to November. Therefore, as long as the weekly closes above or at least around the 1W MA50, BTCUSD has a legitimate chance of forming support there and starting a new rally.

Interestingly, an RSI fractal seemed to be in play here as well. As indicated in the graph above, a similar RSI structure was observed from mid-2019 to early 2020, as seen from early 2021 to the time of writing this report. The key catalyst in both cases was the sell off due to COVID fears.

However, this collapse was more of a combination of multiple factors such as panic among retail investors, collapse of the tech market, over-leveraged crypto markets, high open interest, positive funding rate, etc.

What’s next

For now, even though the price has recovered, another drop to the lower $ 40k level cannot be ruled out.

However, the top two BTC utilities indicators continue to rise – a good sign. The circulation of BTC tokens and their daily active addresses, at press time, stood at a 6-month high. In fact, it also seemed likely that they would continue their uptrend.

Additionally, the estimated leverage ratio was reduced by 22% in just one day. This was last seen in September when the price fell 24% to $ 40k.

In case a similar rally follows and the price of BTC has a similar structure, the next minimum target of $ 75k can be expected for Bitcoin towards the end of January 2022.

At the time of writing this article, the most important conclusion when the price of BTC rebounded from its lowest levels appeared to be that the market dynamics have looked very different from previous cycles.

Although volatility remained high, the market appeared to move from price spikes and FOMO-induced selloffs to more mature and sustainable growth as leverage was discharged. However, with the price structure still sloping down, despite the rebound, it would be better to be cautious.

