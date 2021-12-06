they deny that they are not a couple

After a piece of information was leaked in which it was ensured that, despite being expecting her second child, Kylie jenner and Travis scott They have not been romantically involved for two years, sources close to the couple have come out to deny this version. And it is that during the week, some subscribers of W Magazine began to receive the number of the month of December in which Kylie and Travis adorned the cover, which was discarded by the publisher and the protagonists of the story, after the tragic events that occurred in one of the rapper’s concerts, in which after a human stampede 10 people died. However, some copies of the magazine did manage to be sent to their recipients, so the information has not taken long to leak and go viral.

VIEW GALLERY



MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

In this issue of the magazine, in which the couple can be seen posing with a lot of complicity and chemistry, the author of the article assures that, despite the connection that the businesswoman and the father of her first daughter showed during the session of Photos that starred for this failed issue, the reality is that they do not live a traditional relationship and that he could be following the pattern of some of his sisters, who have decided to have children without marrying the parents of the little ones. “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the covers, but even though they will soon have two children together (their daughter, Stormi, is 3 years old), They are not a couple and have not been in two years. They are a modern family!”, Can be read in a fragment of the publication that has cited TMZ, media that has had access to the canceled number of W Magazine.

Nevertheless, TMZ has also made it clear that the article by W Magazine It has been written from speculation, because at no time is either of the two involved directly cited, so their information could be inaccurate. In contrast, the media has cited a source close to the future parents, who has flatly denied this information, assuring that Kylie and Travis are going through an excellent moment in their relationship. “KJ and TS are 100% together right now, which means they are romantically involved and presumably exclusive too“, Said the media, which also details that Kylie and Travis were together when they began to plan and the cover of W Mag, which is presumed to have taken place during the first days of November, just before the tragedy that occurred in Scott’s recital at the Astroworld festival.

VIEW GALLERY



It should be noted that in social networks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been very explicit with the love they have, so the information that has been leaked in recent days has undoubtedly attracted attention. It is enough to remember that at the beginning of November, the rapper gave his children’s mother and little Stormi some incredible diamond rings valued at 5 million pesos, so that they could perfectly combine their outfits.

Kylie always had in mind to grow her family

Through her social networks, Kylie has answered some questions to her fans, who have not resisted asking her if among her plans is to give Stormi a baby brother, to which she has answered with all sincerity: “I can’t wait to have more babies”, He told one of his followers in 2019, according to People. Later, in 2020, the socialite was more specific about the idea of ​​growing the family, revealing how many children she would like to have. “Surely four children …”, He assured, although he also said that he did not have a specific time for that.

VIEW GALLERY







