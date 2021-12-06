They come to blows at the Jalisco Stadium box office for tickets to the final

The annoyance began among fans who were lining up and saw no movement at the box office

Fans of Atlas came to blows at the beginning of the pre-sale of tickets for subscribers on the outskirts of the Jalisco Stadium facing the final return to León.

Fight for tickets to the final in Jalisco. Caption

It was around 2:00 p.m. when annoyances began to be generated among the fans who were lining up to buy tickets, after they did not see movement at the box office and some people managed to acquire a good number of tickets.

After several hours in line, it was when a group of people arrived and began to beat another sector of fans who were waiting for tickets, so many fans left the line and began to leave the immediate vicinity of the Jalisco Stadium.

From 8:00 in the morning the line for the presale of the final tickets of this Sunday in the field of Jalisco Stadium, so that as the hours passed, the lines increased in great number until the moment of conflict arrived.

Just on the morning of this Monday, the Guadalajara club revealed the price list of the tickets for the return final against Lion, in which the price range was from 975 pesos, in the headers, to 5,535 thousand pesos in the VIP area. However, the fans who have the Rojinegro Pass have a discount that ranges from 35 to 50 percent, a promotion that depends on the time of the contract.

Miguel Castellanos Camacho, Commissioner of Region 1 of the Guadalajara police, arrived at the Jalisco Stadium moments after the fight, where he announced that at the moment it is not clear where the detonations that were heard came from, but they suspect it was firecrackers, as they found a bag with said artifacts around the property.

“A report was received of a fight, apparently with detonations of a firearm. When our colleagues arrive, no such situation is detected. They meet two people, who tell us out loud that they had been in a fight with two other people, apparently because of the fact that they got in line and that they were on the issue of the ticket ”.

“That leads us to do an inspection of the stadium’s contours and a bag of what they call drill holes was found, a firecracker type, and well, we presume that was what was heard. We cannot affirm that it is this situation and we are going to continue investigating ”.

Castellanos Camacho reported that at the moment they only treated two people with facial injuries, in addition to that from today there will already be a police presence at the ticket offices of the Jalisco Stadium so that fans can safely go to buy their tickets for the final between Atlas and León.