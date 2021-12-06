They captured the comet Leonard from Zacatecas: the spectacular image of the traveler of the cosmos

(Photo: EFE / Ángeles Visdómine / File)



It was difficult, but it was achieved. This weekend, Comet Leonard It could be seen from Mexico and the scene was immortalized in two spectacular photographs by the architect Daniel Coronado “Dako”.

The Mexican astrophotographer also captured the images from the state of Zacatecas, on the nights of December 2 and 3. Then, the celestial object apparently passed close to the famous cluster M3, which was also portrayed on the postcard. This was explained on social networks by the National Night of the Stars Committee, which chose Dako’s work as “the” Astronomical Image of the Week.

“Daniel captured the comet from Zacatecas Leonard C / 2021 A, the nights of December 2 and 3, on their way through the constellation of Canes Venatici, bound for Bootes. During these nights the comet visually coincided with M3, a globular cluster that was observed for the first time in 1764 by the ‘comet finder’ Charles Messier ”, explained the organism, which invited everyone to “look for the comet.”

To capture the image, Daniel Coronado used a Sharpstar 80mm telescope and a ZWO 2600mc Camera. At the moment, professional observation instruments are necessary to find Leonard in the sky. But this could change as the days go by.

In the first two weeks of December we will have better and better opportunities to spot the celestial object. This is because it will get closer and closer to our planet, until it reaches its minimum distance from Earth December 12th. That will be the best day to detect it, because it will also look very bright. Later, it will begin to move away from our world and it will be more difficult to find it.

Still, we don’t have to wait for December 12 and we can already try. During the first fortnight of the month, the recommendation is to look for it little before dawn, around 05:00 in the morning. The observers They should direct their gaze towards the east, that is, towards the point where the Sun rises. They must bear in mind that as the days go by, it will get closer to the horizon.

Experts advise going to places with clear dark skies away from the light pollution of big cities. It is also important to avoid structures in front – such as mountains or buildings – that may interfere with observation.

These are the two photographs of Comet Leonard, captured with a professional telescope from Zacatecas, by Daniel Coronado. The postcard also shows the cluster M3, made up of millions of stars. NASA believes that the celestial object can be seen with the naked eye before it disappears forever (Photo: Daniel Coronado “DaKo”)

According to the US space agency, this comet will be possibly the brightest of 2021. It was discovered on January 3 of this year in the US. That day, the astronomer Gregory J. Leonard detected a blurry spot in some images that the telescope of the Mount Lemmon Observatory, from the University of Arizona. The nebula did not appear in any registry and soon the experts knew that it was a new comet that was approaching towards the Sun and they cataloged it as C / 2021 A1 Leonard, in honor of the man who detected it.

To astronomers it was an unknown object. His last visit to the vicinity of the Earth occurred 80,000 years ago, the time it takes to circle the Sun some 35,000 years ago, Leonard resumed his way back to the Astro Rey. At the time he was identified earlier this year, he was at the height of Jupiter. Its orbit will continue to push it towards the vicinity of our planet until it reaches its closest approach on December 12.

Leonard was discovered as a faint spot in January 2021, when he was beyond Mars. But your orbit will take you to pass close to Earth and Venus in December, before it approaches the Sun in early January 2022, ″ NASA reported on its website.

Astronomers calculate that the star will reach its maximum brightness between days December 13 and 14, although they clarify that establishing a specific moment is difficult, and they explain that the estimates will be more precise as the days go by.

“It is difficult to predict when and how bright a comet will appear, because we do not know how much dust and gas it will emit. This can vary from day to day and is what controls the amount of sunlight that is scattered and reflected back towards us, “NASA said. “Depending on the dust and gas, the modeled maximum brightness is expected to be around December 13 or 14, 2021, about a day or two after passing its closest point to Earth.”

Leonard last passed in front of the Sun 80,000 years ago. Since then it has roamed space on a long lap that will culminate in January. 35,000 years ago, the comet made its way back to the star, but once it reaches the star, in early January, it will leave our solar system and never return.

