They capture Camila Cabello alone for the first time; Shawn Mendes premieres heartbreak song

One of the most beloved relationships in show business ended just over two weeks ago, when Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes announced in a statement through their social networks they had decided to end their two-year romance.

Since then they have both been reserved about it. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” they reported on November 17.

Yesterday Camila was seen for the first time in public, and although she tried to go incognito at a New York airport, she looked melancholic.

Read also: Not even the years away from television could with Ingrid Coronado, made for driving

Three days ago Shawn premiered the song “It’ll Be Okay”, which many fans consider to be a dedication to his relationship with the “Havana” singer.

Among other things he says “I will love you anyway” and “If we can’t stop the bleeding, we don’t have to fix it.”

In both Instagram accounts the two continue to keep track of their romance with photos that they have refused to delete. These are the five moments that Camila wants him to forget about her relationship with Shawn Mendes:

Read also: Anabel Hernández says she has more names of celebrities related to drug trafficking

1. Day of the dead

Camila’s father is Mexican and to honor her roots, the young woman not only spent a season in Mexico with Shawn, but they also celebrated the Day of the Dead celebration together wearing typical costumes and catrine makeup.

2. Birthdays

“Grateful for your existence every day,” she wrote in a publication where she is seen giving the interpreter a tender kiss and him enjoying life with a big smile.

3. Anniversary

On July 3, they both celebrated their anniversary with a trip to the Caribbean. He had confessed that it was the first time he had fallen in love and they both dedicated a couple of publications that are still valid in their accounts. “Happy anniversary Kuko, for more joy, more friendship and more love,” she wrote along with several photographs that showed the passage of time they shared.

4. Valentine

Since February the couple has already demonstrated their love publicly. Shawn had long hair and she flaunted that to her over 50 million followers. “My Valentine has a ponytail.”

5. Christmas

Perhaps the most difficult part of the breakup are the days that lie ahead because together they shared pleasant moments the previous Christmas. “Thank you Santa for my sweet, tall, funny boy,” she wrote. They even made a themed video with a Christmas song with which they donated to a foundation that provides food in vulnerable communities.

mafa