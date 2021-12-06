These unusual symptoms of the Omicron variant resurface

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO), which said studies are ongoing as advisers continue to monitor it.

Ómicron, the new variant of COVID-19, called B.1.1.529, has been detected in at least 20 countries since its emergence and more and more nations are reporting cases with an unusual combination of mutations that may allow it to spread faster, thus it is classified as a highly communicable variant of concern, although its real risks are not yet understood.

Preliminary evidence suggests that it poses an increased risk that people who have already had COVID-19 could contract it again, the WHO said.

As with any new variant, that means determining whether Ómicron, which has an unusually high number of mutations, is more easily transmissible, has a greater ability to evade COVID treatments and natural or vaccine-induced immunity, or could cause disease. More serious.

For their part, doctors in South Africa who raised the first alarm about the strain have suggested that the symptoms of the variant may be milder than those caused by the Delta variant.

Among the unusual symptoms, according to health experts, is extreme fatigue and a high pulse, which can be accompanied by the already known symptoms of the above strains.

On Tuesday, the WHO recommended that “people who are unwell or at risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease and dying, including those aged 60 and over, or with comorbidities (eg, heart disease, cancer and diabetes), they should postpone the trips ”. Furthermore, WHO once again advised against blanket travel bans.

For its part, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), expanded its guidance on the COVID vaccine on Monday, and warned that “All people over 18 years of age should receive a booster vaccine either 6 months later from your initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after your J&J vaccine. “

Nonetheless, Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive, told the media on Tuesday that he believes existing COVID vaccines will offer less protection against the Omicron variant than against older versions of the virus.

“I think it will be a drop,” he told the Financial Times in an interview.

In addition, The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the Biden administration is planning stricter testing requirements for all travelers entering the United States, including Americans returning home from abroad.

In light of a case of the new variant in San Francisco, Los Angeles County authorities said Public Health labs are coordinating with the state lab to identify Omicron with test samples. Currently, 1,500 to 5,000 positive samples from county residents are sequenced each week and the results are reported to both Los Angeles County and the state.

“Public Health will continue to rely on the public health and commercial laboratory network to ensure that a representative evaluation of the variants prevalent in the county is received,” the most recent statement read.

For now, Delta remains the predominant variant representing nearly all sequenced specimens, according to Los Angeles County.