These are the winning manga from the Kono Manga ga Sugoi list! 2022 – Kudasai

A leak from China via Weibo revealed the results of the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2022, which is an annual publication by the publisher Takarajimasha which compiles the most recommended manga series for the year 2021. The book in question includes both the list, reviews and opinion articles on the listed works, and the ranking is assembled through massive surveys of fans and industry personalities. For this year, in the category for male readers, the one-shot of Tatsuki fujimoto, Look Back, took the first position.

With the above, Tatsuki fujimoto is the first author in the history of this listing (published since 2005 in Japan) that achieved the first position in the list not only on two occasions, but on two consecutive occasions, since it obtained the decoration for Chainsaw man last year.

Results of the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2022

10. Darwin Jihen (Darwin’s Incident), by Shun umezawa : «The terrorist organization known as the Alliance for the Liberation of Animals (ALA) attacked a biological research institute and rescued a pregnant chimpanzee. That chimpanzee gave birth to a “humanzee” (half human, half chimpanzee) whom they named Charlie. After being raised by human parents for fifteen years, Charlie enters his first year of high school. There he meets the intelligent but socially misunderstood Lucy.».

(Darwin’s Incident), by : «The terrorist organization known as the Alliance for the Liberation of Animals (ALA) attacked a biological research institute and rescued a pregnant chimpanzee. That chimpanzee gave birth to a “humanzee” (half human, half chimpanzee) whom they named Charlie. After being raised by human parents for fifteen years, Charlie enters his first year of high school. There he meets the intelligent but socially misunderstood Lucy.». 9. Peleliu: Rakuen no Guernica (Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise), by Kazuyoshi takeda: «Shouwa 19 (1944), summer. Tamaru, a soldier who aspired to be a manga artist, was on the island of Peleliu at the end of the Pacific War. The island was a paradise covered in beautiful forests and surrounded by a sea of ​​coral reefs. It was also a battlefield where 50,000 soldiers from Japan and the United States killed each other. At that time, 40,000 elite American soldiers invaded the country in an attempt to seize the airfield, which was touted as the best in East Asia. A garrison of 10,000 Japanese soldiers was ordered to confront the aggressors and “fully endure” the attack. What did they fight for and what did they have in mind on this small island far from their homeland? A record of the long-forgotten truth of the youth who lived in the time of “war”!».





8. Trillion Game, by Riichiro inagaki and Ryoichi ikegami : «Two friends, Haru and Gaku, conspire to raise enough money to have whatever they want at any given moment: a trillion dollars.».

by and : «Two friends, Haru and Gaku, conspire to raise enough money to have whatever they want at any given moment: a trillion dollars.». 7. Oshi no Ko, by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari: «Sixteen-year-old Ai Hoshino is a talented and beautiful idol who is adored by her fans. She is the personification of a young and pure maiden. But all that glitters is not gold. Gorou Honda is a rural gynecologist and a huge fan of Ai. So when the pregnant idol shows up at his hospital, he is beyond mystified. Gorou promises her a safe delivery. What he does not know is that meeting a mysterious figure will cause him an untimely death, or so he thought. Opening his eyes on the lap of his beloved idol, Gorou discovers that he has been reborn as the newborn son of Aquamarine Hoshino-Ai. With his world turned upside down, Gorou quickly learns that show business is full of thorns and that talent doesn’t always bring success. Will she be able to protect the smile of Ai that she loves so much with the help of an eccentric and unexpected ally?».





6. Sousou no Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End), by Kanehito yamada and Tsukasa Abe : «The demon king has been defeated and the victorious group of heroes return home before disbanding. All four – the magician Frieren, the hero Himmel, the priest Heiter, and the warrior Eisen – look back on their decade-long journey when it comes time to say goodbye. But the passage of time is different for elves, so Frieren watches as his companions slowly pass away one by one. Before his death, Heiter manages to foist Frieren with a young human apprentice named Fern. Driven by the elf’s passion for collecting endless magical spells, the pair embark on a seemingly aimless journey, checking out the places heroes of yesteryear had visited. Throughout his travels, Frieren gradually comes to grips with his regret for missed opportunities to establish deeper bonds with his deceased comrades.».

(Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End), by and : «The demon king has been defeated and the victorious group of heroes return home before disbanding. All four – the magician Frieren, the hero Himmel, the priest Heiter, and the warrior Eisen – look back on their decade-long journey when it comes time to say goodbye. But the passage of time is different for elves, so Frieren watches as his companions slowly pass away one by one. Before his death, Heiter manages to foist Frieren with a young human apprentice named Fern. Driven by the elf’s passion for collecting endless magical spells, the pair embark on a seemingly aimless journey, checking out the places heroes of yesteryear had visited. Throughout his travels, Frieren gradually comes to grips with his regret for missed opportunities to establish deeper bonds with his deceased comrades.». 5. Tokyo Higoro (Tokyo Everyday), by Taiyou Matsumoto: «A requiem for the haunted, lost and wandering in life for those over 50. With Japan entering a new era, the story centers on Shiosawa, a former manga editor for a major publisher. After retiring early, he now finds himself wondering what the world of manga means to him: is it a job, a form of expression, or a friendship?».





4. Dandandan , by Yukinobu tatsu : «After being aggressively rejected, Momo Ayase finds herself sulking when she bumps into a boy who is being bullied. Saved by her reckless kindness, the occult-obsessed boy tries to talk to her about supernatural interests he thinks they share. Rejecting his claims, Ayase proclaims that she is, instead, a believer in ghosts, initiating an argument between the two about which one is real. In a bet to determine who is right, the two decide to visit places related to the occult and the supernatural separately: Ayase visits the former and the boy visits the latter. When the two arrive at their respective places, it turns out that neither of them was wrong and that both the occult and ghosts exist. This marks the beginning of Ayase and the boy’s adventure, who shares a name with Ayase’s favorite idol-Ken Takakura, as they try to fix the surreal, supernatural and sci-fi elements around them to return to a normal life.».

, by : «After being aggressively rejected, Momo Ayase finds herself sulking when she bumps into a boy who is being bullied. Saved by her reckless kindness, the occult-obsessed boy tries to talk to her about supernatural interests he thinks they share. Rejecting his claims, Ayase proclaims that she is, instead, a believer in ghosts, initiating an argument between the two about which one is real. In a bet to determine who is right, the two decide to visit places related to the occult and the supernatural separately: Ayase visits the former and the boy visits the latter. When the two arrive at their respective places, it turns out that neither of them was wrong and that both the occult and ghosts exist. This marks the beginning of Ayase and the boy’s adventure, who shares a name with Ayase’s favorite idol-Ken Takakura, as they try to fix the surreal, supernatural and sci-fi elements around them to return to a normal life.». 3. Kaijuu 8-gou (Monster # 8) from Naoya Matsumoto. «Grotesque, Godzilla-like monsters called “kaijuu” have been popping up in Japan for many years. To combat these beasts, an elite military unit known as the Defense Corps risks its life daily to protect civilians. Once a creature is killed, the “sweepers” – who work under the Kaijuu Professional Cleaning Corporation – are responsible for disposing of its remains.».





2. Chi .: Chikyuu no Undou nor Tsuite (About the Movement of the Earth), from Uoto : «The setting is 15th century Poland. It was a time when heretical ideas led those with that mentality to be burned at the stake for their beliefs. Rafal, a child prodigy, must specialize in theology, the most important subject of the time, at the university. However, one day he meets a mysterious man, and is now studying a possible “truth” amid heretical thinking.».

(About the Movement of the Earth), from : «The setting is 15th century Poland. It was a time when heretical ideas led those with that mentality to be burned at the stake for their beliefs. Rafal, a child prodigy, must specialize in theology, the most important subject of the time, at the university. However, one day he meets a mysterious man, and is now studying a possible “truth” amid heretical thinking.». 1. Look Back, by Tatsuki fujimoto: «Ayumu Fujino, a fourth grader, regularly draws four panel sleeves for her school newspaper and is praised for having the best artwork in her class. One day, his teacher asks him to give up one of his manga slots in the school newspaper to an absent student named Kyomoto. When Kyomoto’s manga appears alongside Fujino’s, it receives high praise for its detailed artwork, which makes Fujino furious. Refusing to be defeated by someone who barely goes to school, Fujino dedicates himself to learning how to create manga. However, as time passes, his goal of outshining Kyomoto seems more and more distant, and Fujino, now in sixth grade, ends up giving up and giving up manga. Graduation day arrives, and Fujino is asked to present Kyomoto with his graduation certificate. By chance, the two end up meeting face-to-face, and their unexpected encounter will end up having consequences far beyond what either of them could predict.».





Source: Weibo | Kono Manga ga Sugoi!