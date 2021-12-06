These are the series that Netflix will remove from its platform

2021 ends and by the end of the year the Netflix platform plans to renew its extensive catalog with new titles. At the same time, he says goodbye to some of the series and films that have become the favorites of his millions of subscribers.

Some of this content can be enjoyed for the last time in the last weeks of December. We recount which of them will say goodbye to the platform, as well as others that will be released at the time and promise to become a trend.

The series premiered on Netflix with a total of 17 seasons. Now, the story of resident physician Meredith Gray, along with fellow Seattle hospital colleagues TR Knight, Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane, is saying goodbye and can be enjoyed until December 31st.

The ABC production has become a public favorite since it trained in 2005 starring Ellen Pompeo. In recent years it has become one of the most watched shows in the United States, as well as winning the Harper Avery Award and the 2020 People ‘s Choice Awards.