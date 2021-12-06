These are the 10 best TV shows of 2021

Yes, we are about to conclude 2021, with all that this implies. Regarding the offer of television programs this year we had a huge offer, with what month after month they offer us streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, Hulu, Amazon and HBO, making a ranking of the best ten is not an easy task, But Esquire magazine took on the task and this is the result, from 10 to 1.

10.- “Things to Clean”

Like every other series that debuted earlier this fall, this one was initially swallowed up by the success of “The Squid Game.” This miniseries stars Margaret Qualley as a survivor of domestic abuse who struggles to escape her relationship and create a livable existence for herself and her daughter. No series in recent times has shed such thoughtful light on socio-economic issues as these and the barriers to access that affect millions of people as they try to improve their lives.

9 .- “What We do in The Shadows”

“What We Do in the Shadows” is one of those series that everyone should see. It doesn’t have a female lead like Kate Winslet, it doesn’t feature gruesome murders, or a cult, but across three seasons, you’d be hard pressed to find a show with more heart, chemistry, and sharper writing. It also has, laughs, lots of laughs. “WWDITS” will make you wish that you too shared a home in New York with a dysfunctional group of century-old vampires.

8 .- “Ted Lasso”

This series is a source of optimism, so necessary these days. And thanks to this, the ensemble that makes up its cast and its good script, it won an Emmy for the second year and is the most nominated comedy of these awards. If the first season tried to introduce us to eternal optimism, the second meditated on how deep that attitude is. Delving into topics like mental health and toxic masculinity, “Ted Lasso” is a bold look at what it takes to be positive in our ever-concerned world. Sometimes all you have to do is believe.

7 .- “To Ask of the Mouth: How African Cuisine Transformed the US”

Netflix’s four-part docuseries is one of the best foodie content – and television in general – to come out in years. Screenwriter and host Stephen Satterfield keeps up with the show seamlessly as he traces the lineage of American cuisine from West Africa to the United States. Critically, he allows people who know more than him to tell their own stories, adding important new angles to our shared history, all through the lens of food.

6 .- “The Director”

“The Director” is a stand-out comedy short on Netflix starring Sandra Oh as the first female director of an English department in a “Low-Level Ivy.” The series, dark and scathing, focuses on the irreverence of university administrators, divorced from the world of their students. But he doesn’t leave his students without a bit of sarcasm about a generation more influenced by a social media post than actual action (or facts).

5.- “The White Lotus”

Mike White did it again. With his latest creation, the series director has delivered the funniest and most scathing critique of the year on wealth and privilege, and my friends … it stings. Starring Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge among others, the HBO summer miniseries is so well crafted that it is incredibly irritating. However, that’s the point. A little irreverence. And a little murder. Wow, sorry, murder? Are we still talking about a satire? The series, which takes place over a week in a Hawaiian resort, focuses on both the woke and the upper class, and has an unstable and unfair ending that ironically makes more sense than if justice had been done. .

4 .- “We’re Here”

When the “Queer Eye” reboot premiered a few years ago, the series was adored by critics and viewers alike, peddling the ideas of acceptance, self-respect, and a good French tinge. It may not be fair to compare “Queer Eye” and “We’re Here”, but that’s the least of it. What the former does is make non-LGBTQIA people comfortable with the LGBTQIA world. What “We’re Here” has done brilliantly in its second season is make its audience take a serious look at a corner of the world they don’t know. Puts them on it. Hosted by three drag queens, the HBO docuseries follows three subjects in each episode as they get a taste of drag, often for the first time. It allows them and viewers to see a colorful perspective of the community that rarely receives attention.

3 .- “The Squid Game”

It’s the Korean drama that Netflix broke. Following a young man entering a battle royale-style competition for $ 45.6 billion, the title has become one of the biggest shows of the fall. Actually, of all time. The insane premise, the hideous gore, human nature at the center of madness … All this contributes to making “The Squid Game” an unforgettable show. It also marks an incredible moment for American pop culture, as it is arguably the moment when Korean pop culture and its power permeated America’s television space so completely.

2.- “Mare of Easttown”

HBO released it in mid-April and “Mare of Easttown” gave us the genuine Pennsylvania accent that we didn’t know we needed. Kate Winslet leads the series as the ironclad Mare and centers on a small town facing brutal murder. Mind you, while Winslet’s character deals with it, she’s also doing her best to keep her own life in order. It’s the best the actress has done in years. There is something about her ordinary female approach – her willingness to participate in Mare’s sadness and pain – that made the miniseries absolutely electric.

1.- “Wanda Vision”

This series sums up the year that ends, without a doubt. Following Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in their respective roles as Wanda and Vision, what started as Marvel’s first outing for television ended up as a beautiful meditation on pain and sadness. Also, a nod to the history of television. But beyond the superficial flattery (and well-deserved praise for the brilliant Kathryn Hahn), “Wanda Vision” takes the top spot because it captured a part of our humanity that we haven’t been able to fully vocalize on our own. As we deal with these times

After the events of Endgame, Olsen’s Wanda offers a look at a society that recovers from the massive pain that life as we knew it falls apart. We understand. We have lost loved ones. We have been pushed into trauma. We bury our sadness in the comfort of television and sometimes distance ourselves from the world we habitually inhabit, simply so that we can take proper care of ourselves. In the future, “Wanda Vision” will be a conduit into our own psyche, and the perfect performances by Bettany, Hahn and Olsen will remind us of a time when it was more comfortable to look at the television than at our own windows. When television has the ability to tell our stories better than we know, you know that something movingly special has happened.

With information from Vanguardia