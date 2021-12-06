The virus, inflation and China: what issues will influence world stock markets in 2022?

The Bloomberg agency has consulted various experts about the factors to consider when investing next year.

Surprises have rocked international equity markets this year and 2022 is unlikely to be more predictable, estimates Bloomberg, listing a number of factors to watch out for in the coming year.

Covid-19

The pandemic has been a central factor that has affected the markets in the last two years, although most experts believe that next year it will Covid-19 incidence will be reduced thanks to antiviral pharmaceutical advances.

However, although covid-19 becomes endemic, that is, more predictable, the ups and downs in the restrictions imposed to stop its spread “are becoming a obstacle to growth“says Roman Boscher, global chief investment officer at Fidelity International.

Even if the coronavirus disappeared from our lives, it would still define the direction of the stock markets, as there would be no more reason for the fiscal stimulation and monetary, two of the main drivers of the market this year, points out the agency.

Inflation

If inflationary pressures are reduced in the coming months, we should not expect a revaluation of the shares, since such a scenario is contemplated in the current price of the securities.

In the event that price pressures persist, or even intensify, things could get complicated. Stocks are only a good hedge against inflation up to a point, while sustained price growth above 4% it would erode profits and hurt stocks themselves, according to Florian Ielpo, director of macro and multi-assets at Lombard Odier.

High inflation would also put pressure on central banks to tighten their policies, which would increase the costs of loans for highly indebted countries and would drain market liquidity.

Decarbonization

The transition to carbon neutrality is one of the reasons why inflation may continue to rise. Rising hydrocarbon prices and environmental taxes on producers increase production costs, while underinvestment in fossil fuels has contributed to a rise in prices. energy costs. In turn, this threatens to slow growth and disrupt production.

On the other hand, decarbonization create opportunities unprecedented investment, as evidenced by Tesla shares, which have appreciated more than 1,000% since the beginning of 2020.

Metaverse

The future digital world in which users will be able to communicate, play and do business is a new opportunity for investments. Following Facebook’s name change to Meta, which drew attention to Metaverse, the chipmaker Nvidia and the video game company Roblox they are only two of the companies that have seen their values ​​rise.

While the trend toward virtual immersion has been a hallmark of pandemic times and social confinement, Bloomberg says it will persist for years to come.

China

This year Beijing cracked down on the profits of tech giants and education companies, and introduced restrictions to loans for real estate companies. Likewise, the rise in factory prices has made it difficult to maintain company profit margins, while the absence of significant easing measures by the country’s central bank in recent months has impaired growth economic.

As a result, Chinese off-shore stocks are among the worst performers this year, while the index Nasdaq Golden Dragon China it has fallen more than 50% since it peaked in February. The index MSCI China it is approaching lows against global equities since 2006.

However, BlackRock believes that the regulatory high point has passed and expects pro-economic measures to start rolling in. work in the new year.

For its part, Goldman Sachs is optimistic about the investment opportunities associated with the policy towards renewable energy. Meanwhile, UBS Group expects an increase in profits and company valuations.

That’s all?

At the same time, Bloomberg cautions that addressing the aforementioned factors does not necessarily guarantee investor earnings for next year. Advantageous and disadvantageous events can emerge anywhere, be it the mid-term elections in the US, the presidential elections in France, the tensions over Taiwan or the economic crisis in Turkey.

In addition, investors will also have to take into account the situation of global supply chains and global warming.