The Underground Grottoes of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl have fixed an issue with the original titles – Nintenderos

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl had a big problem in relation to the creation of Pokémon teams by the players. This occurred due to the lack of fire-type Pokémon during the course of the story.

Before the post-game, it was only possible to catch two fire-type Pokémon, Chimchar and Ponyta. Therefore, players who have not chosen Chimchar as their starting point, should use Ponyta in order to have a Pokémon of this type.

How do the Underground Grottoes solve this problem in the remakes?

This issue has been fixed by allowing players to get Fire-type Pokémon such as Houndoom in the Underground caves, after having passed the second gym located in Ciudad Vetusta.

Another fairly simple option that allows us to get Pokémon of this type before the post-game more easily consists of place statues like Magmortar’s at our secret base.

