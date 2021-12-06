The song that Selena Gomez dedicated to Justin Bieber | News from Mexico

USA.- Selena Gomez is one of the most recognized artists of Hollywood, has achieved fame thanks to his long career as an actress and singer where she has conquered the hearts of thousands of fans.

Despite the great list of successes that the interpreter of ‘Rare’ The reality is that not everything has been easy and fair in the field of love, it has been complicated and painful, especially the courtship that he had with the singer Justin Bieber.

It must be remembered that they both maintained a relationship of almost 8 years in which they ended and returned, it has even been said that Bieber became unfaithful on various occasions.

Although these strong rumors existed, Selena still forgives him and returns to resume the relationship, how was the last times you were seen together in 2017, Ride in bicycle.

Selena and Justin They looked very smiling and many of their followers described them as in love, but months later surprisingly the singer broke the news that he would be engaged with his ex-girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin.

Faced with this situation, Selena was absent from social networks and some images were shared that possibly sI was in rehab due to a strong attack of stress and anxiety, It must be remembered that the artist is also in constant treatment for her disease of Lupus.

But it was last October 22, 2019 who released the single from ‘Lose You To Love Me’ which in no time garnered millions of views and it became a trend in social networks, because it was precisely talking about the relationship he had with Justin Bieber.

In two months you replaced me, as if it were easy, you made me believe that I deserved it, in the course of the healing ”is a part of the lyrics of the song, in which it was evident that it was dedicated to the Canadian.

During his interviews with the media Gómez He claimed that the single was dedicated to his ex-partnerIt was a way of giving his version and above all of closing that chapter of his life.









‘The hearts wants what it wants’ also dedicated musical success for Justin

It is said that there are several Selena musical hits that have been written and dedicated to the singer and current husband of Hailey Baldwin, one of the most remembered has been ‘The Herats Wants What It Wants’.

In which at the beginning of the song, the actress also recorded an audio in which she revealed that she never thought that the artist would be able to hurt her and that she felt devastated by stupidity, the song has also been one of the most listened to of his career.







