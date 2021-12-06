The repechage remains in Liga MX; Closing 2022 starts on January 7

The Clausura 2022 tournament will begin on January 7; The Apertura 2022 will end on November 6, 18 days before the opening of the Qatar World Cup

MEXICO – The repechage stage will continue for next year, once the president of the MX League, Mikel Arriolaconfirmed the schedule.

In addition, the Closing 2022 starts on January 7 and will end on May 29, considering the repechage, and Apertura 2022 ends on November 6, 18 days before the inauguration of Qatar 2022.

The Clausura 2022 tournament begins on January 7. Imago 7

“What can be perceived with the 18 owners is the commitment to Mexican team. We are, as always, before a unanimous approval of the calendar. We are considering a reclassification next year, ”he said. Mikel Arriola, president of the MX League.

2 Related

“Yes, yes, the reclassification stage is maintained,” he commented. Mikel Arriola. The repechage emerged as a measure to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, in the economic field, thanks to the fact that it increases the error rate of the clubs and gave them an extra match in the tournament.

It was expected that by the year 2022 the repechage would be finished, because the calendars were tightened due to the World Cup, but that possibility was rejected by the Ordinary Assembly of owners of the MX League.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Opening 2022 is scheduled to begin on July 1 and conclude on November 6, opening the possibility that the Mexican team have a few days to dispute friendly matches and plan your preparation in case you get your pass to the Qatar World Cup.

Some of those involved in Liga MX had commented that the repechage should be considered abolished, but the owners, by unanimous decision, considered that the measure will continue for at least one more year.