the reason for their encounters comes to light

Last summer rumors began about a possible relationship between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie. The Canadian artist and the actress were seen together in different places, however, it was not possible to capture any kiss or gesture that confirmed the relationship.

However, as many expected, there is nothing certain that both have or have had a romantic relationship. As revealed by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, it’s all about work, that is to say, of a professional project that both share.

The Weeknd is working on his next HBO series, ‘The Idol,’ a project in which he is both producer and creator as well as screenwriter and lead actor. In this way, to be someone new to the film industry, the Canadian has joined the actress, who has a long and successful career behind her.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were seen together at a private concert in LA. pic.twitter.com/LMLtJ0XppB – best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) July 11, 2021

Angelina Jolie is not only one of the most recognized actresses in the world, but she has also acted as a director in several films, therefore, the meetings between The Weeknd and the actress have been constant in recent months, because she has been the one who has helped him prepare for this project.

Despite the fact that the meetings between the two had taken place in very exclusive restaurants in Los Angeles, the truth is that they were just business meetings. The Weeknd had already made his first steps in acting, but had never worked as a director or screenwriter, much less as a creator. Therefore, Angelina Jolie has become the best teacher I could have.