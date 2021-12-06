The People’s Choice Awards will be presented tomorrow: they are nominated

The awards People’s Choice Awards 2021 They take place this Tuesday, December 7 in Santa Monica (California) with a lineup of Latin music stars who are nominated as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Maluma, Karol and G, Rauw Alejandro.

In the category of Latino Artist of the Year Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma and Natti Natasha compete, while in the section New Artist 2021 Puerto Rican sensation Rauw Alejandro is in the shortlist along with 24kGoldn, Bella Poarch, Giveon, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, The Kid Laroi and Tomorrow X Together.

In the category of Music Video 2021 Karol G, Anuel Aa and J Balvin participate with “Location” along with “Butter” (BTS), “Easy on Me” (Adele), “Good 4 U” (Olivia Rodrigo), “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) “(Lil Nas X),” My Universe “(Coldplay X BTS),” Peaches “(Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) and” Stay “(The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber).

In addition, they are nominated Justin Bieber, Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Eddie Murphy, Ryan Reynolds, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Hudson, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Jason momoa, Mandy Moore and Selena Gomez.

Khloé Kardashian, Kim kardashian West, Ted Lasso, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Adele, Billie Eilish, Becky G, BTS, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, among other big nominated stars.

Among the honorary awards, People’s Choice Awards will recognize the acclaimed global star Kim Kardashian West with the ¨Fashion Icon Award¨ for her great style and contribution to transforming the fashion industry in the world; Christina Aguilera will receive the first “Music Icon Award” for her contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career; Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be honored with the Champion Icon Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry, and his unwavering commitment to supporting children and families in need through

multiple philanthropic associations; and finally the famous Oscar-winning actress, director and producer, Halle Berry will receive the ¨Icon Award¨ for her legendary contributions to television and film.

It is also a ceremony in which Latin America occupies an important place with the nominations for “Latino Influencer of the Year”, in which Kunno (Mexico), Alex Tienda (Mexico), Calle and Poché (Colombia) participate.), Sebastián Villalobos ¨Sebas (Colombia), Daniela Nicolás (Chile), Santi Maratea (Argentina), Carolina Dementiev (Panama), and Karina Ramos (Costa Rica).

In the transmission that channel E! Entertainment for Latin America, among the presenters of a round table the Mexicans Carla Medina and Roberto Carlo who will be with great guest stars as one of the most relevant voices of the LGBT community in Mexico, David Allegre, the Mexican comedian Jezzzini, the tiktoker Rojstar and actress Nashla Aguilar better known as Nashiroll.

These artists will share with the audience all their opinions regarding the current great moment in pop culture, television, fashion, and cinema and will announce the great winner of the new category “Latino Influencer of the Year”.

This year’s 40 categories spanning film, television, music, and pop culture.

With information from Notistarz Agency

Photo Twitter @peopleschoice