The paper house: the before and after of the actors and what they currently look like 5 years after its premiere on Netflix | Shows

At the end of 2017, the Spanish series The Money Heist It was acquired by the streaming platform Netflix, and went on to become a worldwide phenomenon. In September it premiered its fifth season, with a new plot and the inclusion of new characters.

For this reason and in this vein, here we do the before and after of the main actors of the fiction created by Álex Pina, executive producer of acclaimed works such as Vis a Vis (2015), El embarcadero (2019), White Lines (2020) and Sky Rojo (2021).

Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina

The 46-year-old actor played ‘The Professor’, alter ego of Salvador “Salva” Martín, the mastermind behind the robbery of the National Currency and Stamp Factory. The main change in his style is the use of glasses, because in real life he does not require them. In addition to wearing a much more abundant beard and hair.

Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina. Photo: Álvaro Morte / La casa de papel / Instagram

Pedro Alonso as Berlin

Like his character, a white-gloved thief, he retains a refined appearance, with short hair. However, until August 2021 he wore an abundant beard with gray hair, which has disappeared to once again play Sergio Marquina, brother and second in command of ‘The Professor’.

Pedro Alonso as Berlin. Photo: Pedro Alonso / La casa de papel / Instagram

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

Her character is actually called Silene Oliveira, and her aesthetic as a fugitive thief and murderer was inspired by Mathilda Lando, a role played by Natalie Portman in Luc Besson’s acclaimed French film Leon.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram revealing how she looked when she was a child, the highlight being that she was blonde and not brunette as she looks now.

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio. Photo: Úrsula Corberó / La casa de papel / Instagram

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo Fuentes

The biggest change is not in her physical appearance, but in her evolution as a character, going from being the straight Inspector of the National Police Corps to being part of the band as ‘Lisbon’.

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo Fuentes. Photo: Itziar Ituño / La casa de papel / Instagram

Alba Flores as Nairobi

With her role as Ágata Jiménez, an expert in counterfeiting and in charge of quality control and money production, she became one of the audience’s favorites. At that time she wore her dark hair at shoulder height, now she has it long and brown, according to the demands of the new production in which she acts, the sacred Family (2021).

Alba Flores as Nairobi. Photo: Alba Flores / La casa de papel / Instagram

Miguel Herrán as Aníbal Cortés ‘Río’

The hacker of the group and partner of ‘Tokio’ in fiction, his character is one of the youngest in La casa de papel. In recent years, as his role in fiction evolved to a more daring one, the 25-year-old actor has dedicated himself to sculpting his body and muscles as seen in the posts he makes on Instagram.

Miguel Herrán as Aníbal Cortés. Photo: Miguel Herrán / La casa de papel / Instagram

Jaime Lorente as Denver

His role was more the muscle within the team, and at the end of the first season he ended up paired with one of the hostages, Monica Gaztambide. Physically, he has only grown his hair a little longer, while in fiction his character is more mature.