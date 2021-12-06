The Pale Blue Eye, another Netflix horror movie that already has its full cast

Upcoming Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye has announced the end of its cast. According The Hollywood Reporter, the production directed and written by Scott Cooper has brought in Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall. The newly announced actors who will already star in are Christian Bale and Harry Melling.

The cast will consist of Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Also for starring roles in the mystery thriller will be Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt. Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan.

The Pale Blue Eye, which is based on a 2006 historical fiction novel of the same name by author Louis Bayard, follows a criminal case at the renowned United States Military Academy at West Point in 1830. After a series of murders, A detective, played by Bale, goes underwater to discover the secret underworld at the military school. At the center of the story is a cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (Melling).

Obtaining the rights to the next gothic thriller was no piece of cake. Netflix bought the production for $ 55 million, toppling others who were looking at the piece directly. In addition to playing the cop trying to open the case wide, Bale will also serve as a producer alongside Cooper, John Lesher and Tyler Thompson, who will join Cross Creek Pictures.

The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release, but was instead bought by Netflix due to issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Pale Blue Eye will mark the third time that Bale and Cooper have joined forces. The duo have also worked together on hits like Hostiles and Out of the Furnace.

With such a loaded cast and intriguing and mysterious storyline, The Pale Blue Eye is sure to be a great source of income for the streaming service. A release date for the next film has yet to be announced. @worldly