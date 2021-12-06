The number of satellites controlled in orbit by Elon Musk’s SpaceX revealed

The aerospace company plans to create a constellation of 42,000 Internet satellites, which will provide “almost global coverage of the inhabited world.”

Following the latest launch of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites, according to data from CelesTrak, Elon Musk’s aerospace company currently controls more than 36% of all active satellites in orbit, collects The Independent.

The project aims to establish around the Earth a vast network of satellites the size of a table to transmit high speed Internet to our planet. Currently, there are more than 1,750 active company satellites in orbit, although SpaceX has submitted documents to create a constellation of 42,000 satellites.

Musk’s company is expected to make up to five more launches before the end of the year, the next of which is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Notably, the flight of the Falcon 9 rocket with 48 Starlink satellites that took off on December 2 from the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida marked the 27th successful launch for the company in 2021. Thus, SpaceX broke his own record for the number of pitches of rockets made in one year.

SpaceX previously explained that the Starlink network will provide “near-global coverage of the inhabited world,” but will primarily serve rural and isolated regions that are poorly served by conventional ground infrastructure.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!