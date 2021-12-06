The Mysterious Matrix Awakens Experience Now Pre-Installed on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

A few days ago the existence of The Matrix awakens, a mysterious experience developed in Unreal Engine 5 of which we only saw an image, its logo, and of which we only knew that it would be available for PS5. Today this mysterious application has been officially announced and among the new data that has been provided we find that in addition to being available on Sony’s new generation console, it will also be available on Xbox Series X / S; in fact it is now possible to pre-download it on both platforms.

Although we can already pre-install this application on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, the experience will not activate until dawn from December 9 to 10, at which time it will be officially presented The Matrix awakens during The Game Awards 2021 gala. At the Geoff Keighley event we will see what exactly this collaboration is about, although a first teaser in which Neo, protagonist of the saga, appears briefly Matrix, played by a Keanu reeves which gives the feeling of being a bit more digital than usual.

What exactly is The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience?

Even though we haven’t seen anything from this experience yet, the pre-download of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience On PS5 and Xbox Series X / S it gives us some clues as to what we can expect from it. In the description of the application in PS Store we read that it is a “technological demo, free, cinematic and in real time” which will allow us to “take a look at the future of entertainment and interactive storytelling with Unreal Engine 5.”

It is evident that The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is related to Matrix Resurrections, a film that opens in Spain on Wednesday, December 22, but in case there were doubts, the description confirms that “members of the original film team have worked in the development of this experience, including Lana Wachowski“, director of the feature film. Epic Games has been in charge of the development of the technical demo in which we will experience a” vertiginous journey into the surreal universe of Matrix with performances by Keanu Reeves [Neo] and Carrie-Anne Moss [Trinity]“.