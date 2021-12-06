The most anticipated series of 2022 (and where to watch each one)

Among the most anticipated series of 2022 there is much of the Marvel Universe, the return to the world of game of Thrones, classic movie adaptations, a new season of Euphoria and one or another interesting real story.

In addition to new movies like The Texas Massacre (which will bring back Sally Hardesty, the Final Girl from the original ’70s movie), the sequel to Doctor Strange and more of Batman and aquamanThe new year means that streaming is going to be filled with new titles and projects, and there are a few that already have everyone excited.

Netflix, as always, has a large selection headed by the new seasons of some of its most popular series, Apple TV brings together Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway to tell the true story of the creators of WeWork, and Amazon is gearing up for the huge and highly anticipated premiere of its series that will be a prequel to the Lord of The Rings movies, and that’s just a little bit of what each platform has in store to surprise and gain more followers.

The most anticipated series of 2022:

House of the Dragon – Late 2022 (HBO Max)

The first prequel to game of Thrones It was canceled, but only to make way for this huge project that takes place hundreds of years in the past. House of the Dragon, as you can guess from its name, focuses on the history of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors, who used the full power of dragons to sit on the throne and maintain power for generations.

Euphoria, Season 2 – January 10 (HBO Max)

After a brutal first season and two special “Christmas” episodes, Euphoria returns with a highly anticipated second season, where we will see what happens to the relationship between Jules and Rue (Zendaya), who were separated for a while and returned to be seen in the second special chapter. The series promises more drama, drugs, sex, and teenage problems.

The Sandman (Netflix)

Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie are some of the protagonists of this series created by Allan Heinberg. The Sandman is an adaptation of the novels by Neil Gaiman and tells the story of a series of people who are affected by Morpheus, who is the king of dreams. Not much of the series has been shown yet, but expectations are in the air and it is believed that it could be one of the best adaptations of the year.

The Lord of the Rings (Amazon Prime)

We will not see Sauron, Gandalf or Frodo, this epic series takes place many years before and is directed by JA Bayona, who began filming in New Zealand. The first season is said to cost 465 million dollars, which is 4 times more than what Hbo paid to create the Game of Thrones seasons, and that it will focus on the Second age from the history of Middle-earth, where the greatest villain in Tolkien’s books will appear.

Peacemaker – January 13 (HBO Max)

The character of John Cena He was one of the few survivors of the events of The Suicide Squad, and here we see him working with the government again, performing missions with his pet eagle, and a team that is not exactly excited to work with him, to keep the peace. .

Moon Knight (Disney +)

The series of Oscar Isaac It is one of the most anticipated of the MCU for next year. It is not the only one (we will have one of Agatha Harkness, She-Hulk and Echo, which emerges from the world of Hawkeye), but it is certainly one of the most promising, especially since it seems that it will be dark, dramatic and very different from what that we have seen so far.

More series arriving in 2022

On Netflix:

resident Evil

Vikings: Valhalla

Stranger Things 4

The Crown 5

The Umbrella Academy 3

Bridgerton 2

Inventing Anna

Lupine 3

Sex Education 4

Welcome to Eden

Ozark, season 4

On HBO Max:

The Gilded Age

His Dark Materials 3

Raised by Wolves 2

Killing Eve 4

On Apple Tv +:

The Afterparty

WeCrashed

The Lady of the Lake

Masters of the Air

At Disney +