The Mexican team makes official its list of summoned for the friendly against Chile

Lto Mexican soccer team made the official Call for the friendly match to be held this Wednesday against Chile. Names like that of Marcelo Flores, Arsenal youth, in addition to Julin Araujo, from LA Galaxy, and Benjamn Galdames from Unin Espaola.

Although most of the elements are already in concentration in Austin, Texas, other soccer players like Alfredo Talavera and Erik Lira join in the next few hours, after having concluded his participation with Pumas in the Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX.

America and Santos are the two teams that contribute the most players to the list, each with four summoned. Chivas follow with three elements.

Of the 23 footballers on the list, 19 are active in Liga MX, two in Major League Soccer (MLS), one in Chile and the case of Flores in England.

Players called up for Mexico vs Chile Alfredo Talavera | Goalkeeper | Pumas Carlos Acevedo | Goalkeeper | Saints Luis ngel Malagn | Goalkeeper | Necaxa Julin Araujo | Defense | LA Galaxy Emilio Lara | Defense | America Luis Olivas | Defense | Chivas Salvador Reyes | Defense | America Israel Reyes | Defense | Puebla Jordan Silva | Defense | America Erik Lira | Medium | Pumas Erick Aguirre | Medium | Monterrey Uriel Antuna | Medium | Chivas Fernando Beltrn | Medium | Chivas Omar Campos | Medium | Saints Alan Cervantes | Medium | Saints Sebastin Crdova | Medium | America Marcelo Flores | Medium | Arsenal Arturo Gonzlez | Medium | Monterrey Eduardo Aguirre | Forward | Saints Benjamin Galdames | Forward | Spanish Union Santiago Gimnez | Forward | Blue Cross Mauro Lainez | Forward | America Efran lvarez | Forward | LA Galaxy

