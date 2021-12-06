The line of dialogue that was improvised by Leonardo DiCaprio

In 1997 he hit the big screen Titanic, the iconic movie of James cameron starring Kate winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio that catapulted them to fame and became a box office success. This film – winner of 11 Oscars – has several memorable scenes and dialogues, although there is one that many surely remember with great accuracy.

One of the most iconic moments in the film is the one in which Jack (DiCaprio), accompanied by his friend Fabrizio, approaches the front of the ship and shouts “I’m the king of the world.” the world “). Perhaps many do not know, but this line was improvised by the actor, as it was not in the script.

This was confirmed by Cameron himself when he appeared in Movies That Made Me from the BBC in 2019 (via ScreenRant). There, the director told how the dialogue was “made up on the spot” as they were running out of natural light as they searched for a line to describe the atmosphere of the scene.

After trying various alternatives, Cameron came up with the phrase “I am the king of the world” and asked DiCaprio to spread his arms and just show that he was enjoying the moment. However, DiCaprio was not enthusiastic about the idea. After doubting and asking several times what he intended, the actor finally interpreted the scene following the director’s instructions and the result is already known history.