the landscape changed for Guillermo Ochoa in America

Elimination in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, changed the situation of several in the Eagles of America. One of them is Guillermo Ochoa. The experienced goalkeeper was the focus of criticism from the fans, after the defeat suffered by those led by Santiago Solari at the hands of Pumas UNAM in the quarterfinals.

That considerable drop in Memo in performance, not just with the whole cream blue, but also in the last call for Gerardo Martino for the matches of the Selection of Mexico for him Octagonal end of Concacaf Playoffs for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, they marked their present.

And based on the comments on the level of Guillermo Ochoa, mainly, in the match that ended in defeat of the Eagles of America in front of academic by League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament, Águilas Monumental consulted in the note “In which clubs in the MX League would fit Oscar Jimenez? “, who should be the owner of the goal.

The survey itself asked if the goalkeeper, who has usually been a substitute, deserves more participation. The result is eloquent proof of how the panorama is with the fans of the institution of Coapa for Memo. 63 percent favored the option that Oscar Jimenez stay and hold.

Óscar Jiménez: is he going or staying?

Oscar Jimenez, the substitute goalkeeper of the Eagles of America, sounds in the Stove Soccer to be reinforcement of, in the first measure, the Santos Laguna (would go Carlos Acevedo) and, further back, from the White Roosters of Querétaro and from Deportivo Toluca. However, the people of the Cream blue asks to stay and be the owner.