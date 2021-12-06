The Halo Infinite subreddit has been blocked due to toxicity

Unfortunately today, there are still a large handful of people who do not understand that video games are for fun and fun. Cheats are undoubtedly the ones who are commonly at the foot of the gun to ruin the experience for more than one, but without a doubt they have a solid competitor: The Toxic.

From attacking other players with nasty insults worthy of a bully, threatening children because they don’t know how to play or even, and in the worst case, leaking personal data to a player just to be better at the game, it all results in a ready weapon. to be shot by these people, who do not care about the consequences of their deplorable actions.

Halo Infinite’s toxicity has led to its subreddit being temporarily blocked

On both sides this has gone on too long and has gotten out of hand. The amount of toxicity in the subreddit carried out by both parties has made civilized discussions impossible, something for which the team of moderators is forced, regardless of opinions. Some users on the subreddit have even been responsible for death threats and the leakage of personal information (from other users). We’re temporarily blocking the subreddit so people can cool down a bit so that we can hit the reset button before (Halo Infinite) launch. At the end of the day this is a video game and this level of violence is unjustified. Take the weekend off, we will reopen on Monday.

In this way, the post published by one of the moderators of the Halo subreddit begins, which surely arises, as a measure to control those users who are taking advantage of what is related to the progress of the game, to have an unjustified excuse to act toxic .

This publication also emphasizes some points of order related to criticism and insults, in addition to ending some of the future plans for Halo Infinite Multiplayer, such as future brand new modes, improvements to the stability of the game, measures against cheats and more.

The only thing left to remember is simple: Don’t be like that, enjoy gaming, respect others and try to make everyone feel welcome in this world, which exists with the main objective of having a good time.