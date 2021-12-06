The great French writer, Victor Hugo, author of “Les Miserables”, a model of “European polygamy” in the 19th century

On July 5, 1845, the great French writer, Victor hugoHe had the worst scare of his life when there was a knock on the door. He was making love to a woman Leonie D’Aunet from Biard, wife Auguste Biard, a painter of certain prestige from the France of that time.

But the caller was not a nobody but a police commissioner who knew not only who was inside but who he was with. The commissioner was accompanied by the deceived husband.

And since Victor Hugo did not want to open the door, the policemen proceeded to break down the door. They found the two in their underwear on the pleasure bed, both embraced.

Léonie was immediately arrested and interned in the Parisian women’s prison of Saint-Lazare, the same prison to which years later she would go to paint Pablo Picasso during his blue age.

Victor Hugo was spared following the same fate because of his privilege of immunity as a French peer. Adultery was, at that time, a crime punishable by imprisonment for both parties, the man and the woman.

The news would not reach the pages of the newspapers either, but all of Paris learned of the stumbling block of the president of the French Academy of Letters. Everyone except his wife Adèle Foucher, with whom he had been married for twenty-three years – he was the father of five children, three boys and two girls – and his official lover, Juliett Drouet, a statuesque woman who served as a model for the statue of Lille, in the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

He kept Juliette in a rented house, not far from hers, with all expenses paid and with no other occupation than to wait for him to visit her.

By then Victor Hugo was already an established novelist. He had published dramas like “Hernani” and “Lucrecia Borgia”, and popular novels like “Our Lady of Paris.”

He had a considerable fortune, he lived in a super luxury apartment in Royal Square. Four months before the king Louis Philippe he had made him viscount and peer of France. He had practically everything, although man’s fate is to desire what he does not have and Victor Hugo could not help but be different.

ASKED THE KING FOR HELP

To solve his problem, the famous writer did not hesitate to go to the king himself. He wanted her to intercede for him with the befuddled husband. Luis Felipe was amused by this type of situation and did not hesitate to throw a cape on Hugo.

How? On the one hand, he advised him to go abroad for a time. On the other hand, the monarch was in charge of winning over the deceived husband, a man of great vanity, buying him several paintings in exchange for him to forget his dispute with Victor Hugo.

Who could resist a request for a favor from the king himself?

The Biard marriage was officially dissolved on August 14. Léonie left prison, but not to obtain freedom but to be taken to the Augustinian convent in order to spend six months “re-educating” herself, meditating and doing penance for having sinned against the institution of marriage.

And the fact is that the laws of that time were not fussy.

Until then, Victor Hugo lived in a perfect triangle – he would not have been if he had known that his wife cheated on him, in turn, in the period 1832-1833, with the critic Sainte-Beauve, which the writer considered little less than a slimy rat-, in whose main vertex he was located and in the remaining two his wife and his lover.

A triangle that was turned into a square when Léonie left the convent. And like Juliette, he also put her in a flat, the expenses of which he paid religiously every month.

The chroniclers say that Victor Hugo was, from then on, faithful to his three wives, with whom he alternated in bed, according to the days and according to the desires of the moment.

However, posterity recorded one more adventure with a beautiful young woman, named Alice Ory, and an actress by profession, who left her, after nine months, an unexpected “gift”: a precious little boy, whom she named after Charles.

The wife, Adèle, accepted the child as her own.

THE WIFE KNEW THAT LOVERS EXISTED AND THE LOVERS KNEW ABOUT THE WIFE

It could be said that Hugo practiced a model of “European polygamy”, for which a fortune like his was essential. The woman knew that mistresses existed and mistresses knew of the wife and the other rival.

In 1851, Léonie, not happy with her role as “number three” – after all, she was the last to be added to the harem – tried to displace Juliette, causing a conflict with her that would undoubtedly affect Victor Hugo.

He sent her the letters that her lover had written to her for seven years. The shot backfired. More rolled into worldly things, Juliette left things as they were.

In 1848 Victor Hugo made the leap to politics. France was going through turbulent times. The king had been dethroned and the Second Republic had been proclaimed. He became a deputy to the National Constituent Assembly, obtaining 2,000 more votes than Louis napoleon who later became president (from 1848 to 1852) and later emperor (from 1852 to 1870), under the name of Napoleon III.

Louis Napoleon was the son of Louis, the younger brother of Napoleon bonaparte, therefore, niece of the emperor.

Victor Hugo supported him, at first, in the hope of obtaining the post of Minister of Public Instruction. But his joy remained in a well and the writer went over to the enemy.

In 1851 Luis Napoleón gave a coup d’etat, and took control of all the power; a year later he would proclaim himself emperor. Victor Hugo was so vehemently opposed that he even came to be seen on the street, between the barricades, fighting against the State security forces, which earned him a price on his head: 25,000 francs.

EXILE FOR BEING AN ENEMY OF NAPOLEON III

As a result, the writer went into exile in Belgium thanks to a false passport obtained by his number one lover, Juliette, who would join him in exile, while his wife, Adèle, remained in Paris managing her husband’s fortune. , including child support payments for mistress number two.

Victor Hugo’s understanding with his women was so peaceful and understanding that, on some occasions, he used good diplomacy with one another.

During this period, for example, he had to ask his wife to reassure Léonie so that she would remain in Paris in the meantime things were calming down because she so vehemently wanted to meet him in Brussels.

In 1985 Cameron Macintosh turned the famous Victor Hugo novel into a worldwide hit music. In Madrid it has been represented in two periods. The last one, since November 2010, at the Lope de Vega theater in Madrid. With Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean, Ignaci Vidal, in the role of the policeman Javert, Guido Balzaretti as the young Marius, Virginia Carmona in the role of Fantine, Talía del Val as Cosette, Lidia Fairen as Eponine, Enrique R. del Portal in the role of Mr. Thenardier and Eva Diago as his epsosa, Mrs. Thenardier.

It was through his correspondence with his women that he learned, in great detail, that Louis Napoleon had ordered his expulsion from France, along with sixty-five other deputies. Exile suited Victor Hugo’s creativity very well.

It was his most productive time. He wrote “History of a crime”, which was a great success, “Napoleon the little one”, “The contemplations”, “The legend of the centuries” and his greatest novel, “Les miserables”, undoubtedly the best known in all the world. world.

The British theater producer, Cameron mackintosh, turned “Les Miserables” –original title in French– in 1985 into a musical that has had worldwide success, including Spain, where it has been performed in two periods. In London it is still on the bill, 36 years later.

A work that has had a film version in 2012, with Hugh Jackman, Russel Crowe, Anna Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Helena Bonham Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen in the main roles.

In 1853, Victor Hugo left Belgium for prevention, faced with the problems that the publication of “Napoleon the Little One” could cause between his country of birth and his country of exile, and moved to live in the city of Marine-Terrase, in the British island of Jersey, in the English Channel, off France.

SPIRITISM FAN

Juliette, who followed him like a lamb, settled in a nearby town, Saint Hélier. In that period he was introduced to the world of spiritism, and of the ouija, in particular. The unknown excited him.

He spent hours asking the supposed spirits of Napoleon, Jesus Christ, Moses and Shakespeare on the most disparate subjects, trying to build a new philosophy.

The English paradise came to an end two years later, when, on the occasion of the publication of insulting texts by the illustrious French refugee colony against the queen Victory from England for an upcoming visit to France. The Home Office (Ministry of the Interior) invited them to leave the island.

And from Jersey, Victor Hugo and Juliette went to another island in the English Channel, Guernsey, a few nautical miles away. Both returned to take two different houses, since they were not married, but very close to each other.

Juliette, who spent almost half a century with the writer, as if he were his shadow, and did not stop writing for a single day. His love was so deep that he even forgave a passing whim he had with his own servant girl.

The other lover, Léonie d’Aunet, always remained in Paris without missing anything. She went on to make a small career as the author of popular comedies.

Victor Hugo returned to Paris in praise of crowds in 1870, after the emperor’s deposition, and was again a deputy to the National Assembly.

His last years were those of a man consecrated as the official poet of the Republic, although neither the laurels nor the passage of time made him lose his strong sexual appetite.

He died on June 1, 1885 and the Government honored him with a state funeral. Since then, 136 years later, he continues to occupy, in his own right, a place in the pantheon of illustrious personalities in France.

An immense crowd accompanied his coffin to the Pantheon, where he was buried.

Published in the book «The Greatest Lovers in History», of which Carlos Berbell is the author.