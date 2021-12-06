“The doctor must have empathy”

Julio Armas, an emergency physician, has shared on his Instagram account a reflection on the diagnoses in the emergency room and the fundamental role of physician communication in them. The physician emphasizes in his text that “difficult diagnoses force one to have an extra dose of empathy and patience “. “Treatment begins with respect,” he says.

“The corridors, the crowded waiting rooms and shouting it out loud are not correct ways of communicating,” says the emergency physician. “We must teach our patients positive coping strategies, listen to them and accompany them,” he wrote, emphasizing that “we must never judge them or make them feel defeated.” “Whoever does not achieve it, did not fight less, nor did he make it worse, there are diseases that are incurable “, explains Armas in his text.

For this reason, the doctor points out that in the face of certain diseases one should speak of “positive coping, not fighting.” “Those battles are neither wanted nor desired, we must speak of bravery, courage and resilience, “he assures.

Diagnoses in the emergency room: “You have to have empathy”

Armas points out that “the best doctor is the one who best inspires hope”, in addition to listening, comforting, accompanying and healing. “The patient is our greatest challenge and our reason for being, we are personal doctors, and those people also feel “, admits the doctor.

Finally, the emergency physician affirms that “the lessons they learn every day teach them that they are fortunate to dedicate themselves to what they like the most”, and that precisely for that reason “they should put in each word a grain of empathy and respect “. “They call it a vocation, I call it commitment and love of neighbor”, he writes.

The reflection, which has been applauded by thousands of colleagues in the profession, has also been widely shared. “Absolutely right,” some doctors wrote about the text. While a health worker replied that “every relationship must begin with respect, also that of a doctor with his patient.”