the couch interview with Oprah that nearly ruined her career

Tom Cruise turns 59 and still ranks among the most recognized actors in the world. However, everything could be changed by an interview with Oprah Winfrey where he ended up on the couch. What happened?

Happy birthday, Tom Cruise! The famous Hollywood actor turns 59 this Saturday and after a long trajectory still ranks among the most important artists in the world. However, his career had a turning point that almost cost him his privileged place in the industry: the interview with Oprah Winfrey where she ended up jumping on top of the couch. Look at the video!

The event occurred May 23, 2005, but it is remembered to this day: Cruise visited the renowned show Oprah to promote his participation in the Steven Spielberg film, War of the Worlds. The intention of the note was to talk about the tape that was released on June 19 of that year, But the least the actor did was tell about the film.

When he arrived at the studio, it was noticed in a exultant and happy state, although with the passing of the minutes he began to see it somewhat lost in time and space. Why was he happy? He announced that he was in love with Katie holmes, with whom he would end up marrying in 2006. The problem was that he couldn’t contain his excitement throughout the interview and started acting strange.

During the encounter, he jumped, screamed, shoved Oprah, and laughed nonstop. “This boy is lost”said the journalist between the fun of the moment and the worry to move the program forward. The maximum point of tension occurred when the interpreter of Mission Impossible began to jump on the sofa in the study. Then he went behind the dressing room to find his girlfriend and introduced her to society.

The scene was one of the first viral phenomena of the incipient YouTube and it went around the world, but it was not well received by the public. Fans began to worry about Cruise’s health and stopped having him as an icon to follow. In addition, the promotion of The War of the Worlds was tarnished by the incident and with each red carpet that its star arrived, There was more talk about Katie than about the tape.

Steven spielberg He did not work with Cruise again and a year later Paramount decided to dissolve his contract. In an official statement, he highlighted the artistic conditions, but struck him down for his attitude off set: “We believe that someone who commits creative suicides should not be part of the team”.

The couch interview was parodied on several occasions and there was even a tease in Scary Movie 4. Tom was interviewed by Oprah again in 2008, although this time it was at his residence and avoided making scandals. His purpose was to show himself different after the repercussions of the previous time.

The truth is that things did not continue easy for him because in 2012 he divorced Holmes, with whom he had a daughter named Suri. From the professional point of view, he did not return to the highest grossing productions and will try to return to the top with his next film: Mission impossible 7 of 2022.