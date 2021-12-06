The best smartphone for 200 euros? This is my recommendation

The POCO X3 Pro is a purchase you can’t go wrong with.

It is one of the most repeated questions, What is the best smartphone for 200 euros? This figure has become an important psychological barrier, it seems to differentiate “cheap” mobiles from those that are not so much.

It is not easy to answer the question, since it is precisely one of the price ranges in which more smartphones move. We are faced with a panorama full of options that can lead to confusion. However, we come to bring some light.

If I had to recommend a mobile for less than 200 euros to a friend or relative, I would not think too much about it, it would be the POCO X3 Pro. Xiaomi smartphone It is very complete, powerful and has been the star of many of our recommendations. No more can be said, it is a purchase that you will not fail with.

Everything you win with the POCO X3 Pro

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. The only interruption that you will find on its front is the small hole that houses the camera, this is a modern and striking design.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a powerful processor with which you can take advantage of the best games. It is a chip that flies, you will not miss any speed. In this offer, as we have pointed out, it is accompanied by a not inconsiderable 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro specs Screen 6.67 inch IPS LCD

120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sample rate

Gorilla Glass 6 glass Resolution Full HD + Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 7nm

Adreno 640 GPU RAM 8 GB LPDDR4x OS MIUI 12 based on Android 11 Storage Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 expandable with microSD up to 1TB Cameras Rear 48 MP Sony IMX582 Main + 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle + 2 MP Macro + 2 MP Depth Sensor

Frontal 20 MP Battery 5,160 mAh with 33W fast charge (fast charger included in the box) Others Side fingerprint reader, NFC, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone port, infrared emitter

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with 4 cameras on its back: a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 13 megapixel, a macro sensor 2-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera for the portrait mode. On its front, a 20 megapixel camera.

This POCO X3 Pro also has a battery of 5,160 mAh and one powerful 33W fast charge. Despite the 120 Hz of its screen, you will enjoy a very good autonomy, it will not leave you lying without power. We do not forget your headphone jack, FM radio and NFC connectivity.

You take a complete mobile phone, which performs well in all its sections. It’s what we’re looking for, right? Balance and security, a smartphone that works and can accompany us for a few years. With this LITTLE, you have it.

