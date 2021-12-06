The best indie games for Android of 2021 according to Google

The end of the year is approaching and the compilations begin, some made by amateurs, others by professionals and, of course, we also have those of the industry giants themselves. Google is one of those that is used to doing them thanks to its famous listings with the best apps and games of each season, and the best of 2021 were published on November 29.

Here we bring you the best indie games of this year 2021 (category also included in the 2020 compilation). A category in which 5 games of different themes were collected but with a common spirit, that of being independent games, made by small groups of developers, small companies or even solo developers. Titles that in many cases have as much or better quality as the great developments and that well deserve some extra publicity and dissemination.

7 Billion Humans

In 7 Billion Humans we are faced with a title developed by the Tomorrow Corporation studio, a North American studio that originally published the game in August 2018 for Windows, macOS, Linux and Nintendo Switch and later made the leap to mobile phones, reaching both iOS and Android that occupies us now.

We are talking about a logic game in which we have to solve puzzles (more than 60 during the game) using small humans who are responsible for moving cubes of numerical data based on the algorithms that we design for it. Thus we have a kind of translation to the world of video games of the programming processes and we obtain a brilliant game with great care for aesthetics (very funny) and that can hook us if we try it.

7 Billion Humans

Bird Alone

With Bird Alone we are faced with a special game both for its playability and design and for its philosophy. We are facing a title that tells us about loneliness, about forging an authentic friendship and about what is it like to grow and evolve with another living being. As the title indicates, we come across a lonely bird and we will have to teach it to navigate the world.

The bird will ask us questions based on the concerns and concerns that arise, and we can play music with him every day to unlock seeds that allow us to plant a musical garden in which the bird can live. A game to experiment, without a doubt, and that is available on Android for free with purchases inside.

Bird Alone

Donut County

Donut County may seem like a simple game in itself, but the truth is that it is more complex than it is first intuited. Ben Esposito creates a video game in which we have to go displacing a hole that engulfs objects in the environment and, with it, growing in diameter. A concept similar to Nokia’s snake game, although with more physical implications than space or frenetic pace.

Sometimes we will have objects in the water that will need some ingenuity to get them, draining part of said water until we can take them to our hole. A fun game in which, accompanied by our raccoon, BK, we will have to go around different obstacles until we manage to defeat the King of Trash and rescue the population of this ‘Donut County’. We have it on Google Play at a price of 4.29 euros and with a fantastic 5 out of 5 in score. Perfect after more than 400 votes, and Google rewards it by recognizing it as one of the best of the year.

Donut County

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

A pissed off and heavily armed banana faces hordes of enemies to free his wife and children from kidnapping. After this surreal plot hides an action and adventure game with a high level graphical load. And with a lot of fun, of course.

37 action-packed levels, multiple variety of mechanics, more bullets than in the Die Hard trilogy and not a penny toll: My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge is free. At the expense of advertisements.

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Puzzling Peaks EXE

Finally, closing the category of best indie games on Google Play of this 2021, we have a new game of logic and skill. A puzzle with the use of physics in which we will have to help our Knighly, a spherical hero who moves in a world with style pixel art and very immersive music created with great taste.

Be careful with believing that we are facing a calm game because we will meet persecutors from time to time who will make things difficult for us, especially because our hero cannot move on his own but rather you will need us to help you by moving and rotating different platforms. A jewel that we find in Google Play and that will cost us 1.99 euros. An essential.