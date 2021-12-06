That? A streamer is chained to a TV until saying “Mario” more than 400,000 times

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Without a doubt, there is nothing written on Twitch and any idea, as long as it complies with the rules of the platform, is allowed. Of course, this leaves the door open to proposals that, frankly, can only be classified as unusual. The latest initiative from a fanatic Nintendo streamer easily falls into that latter category.

As our friends from Tarreo, streamer Nicro set out to say the word “Mario” more than 400,000 times. The really funny thing is that he is chained to a television, which shows images of the popular Nintendo character, and he will not be able to free himself until he finishes with his goal.

The number of times you have to say the plumber’s name increases with subscriptions and donations. As of this writing, the content creator must say the word 462,115 times.

Of course, this feat is a lot more difficult than it sounds. After more than 86 hours of broadcasting, Nicro has only said the word “Mario” 250,128 times. While it’s already over half the counter, there’s always a chance that the goal will increase thanks to viewers who donate and subscribe.

Either way, there’s no doubt that this content creator still has a long way to go to reach his goal. Of course, he does take some breaks to eat and sleep, although he does everything in front of the camera. If you want to see the challenge live, you can visit the Twitch broadcast at this link.

Right now, Nicro is sleeping

But tell us, do you think Nicro will reach the goal? Would you dare to do something similar? Let us read you in the comments.

