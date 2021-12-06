Sylvester Stallone confesses which is the worst movie he has ever starred in

In his long career, Sylvester Stallone has starred in all kinds of movies, from Rocky and Rambo until The mercenaries. So in some he liked participating a lot and, on the other hand, in others not so much.

The worst movie he’s ever starred in

The actor has confessed on Instagram the name of the film he is least proud of: Escape Plan 2. In addition, it has explained why it was the worst experience who has lived in front of and behind the cameras.

“Escape Plan 2 it was the most horribly produced in which I have had the misfortune to participate. That new movie was made in an extraordinarily short time, 17 nights, from dusk to dawn, with no breaks, we ate while we worked“.

Plus, Stallone wasn’t the only one with terrible memories of that job. the movie producer David ehrlich rated it as “a pirate scam of his own franchise“.

The reason for this confession was to talk about his new project, Escape Plan 3: The Extractors, a film of which he is proud and with which he intends to redeem “the damages” caused by its prequel.