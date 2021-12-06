successful producer betting on women

Reese Whiterspoon is achieving something that doesn’t always happen in Hollywood for actresses: keep adding successes and have the ability to reinvent itself over the years. If at the age of 14 he became a little star thanks to his starring role in Summer in Louisiana, with 45 has been the cover of the magazine Time for its role as an audiovisual producer, behind some of the successful series of recent times, such as Big Little Lies and The Morning Show. And what is even more important: wrapping up the best colleagues and promoting female talent.

We would not exaggerate if we said that Whiterspoon is one of the most loved and valued women in Hollywood. And no wonder considering the modesty with which he has celebrated his cover in the issue of the magazine Time dedicated to the most influential companies.

“If you had told my third grade self, the one who started her first business customizing hair clips on her desk, that one day I’d be on the cover of the magazine Time As a businesswoman, she would have said, ‘That’s so cool!’ or something very 80s like that. I honestly cannot adequately express how sobering it is to be recognized by @time as a business leader. (It feels like AHHHHHH / eeek / gulp / sob!) I am so proud of my company @HelloSunshine, “Reese began.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“At the time when my career focused on amplifying the voices other women and creating more for others, the world opened up for me in the most incredible way. I really take pride in all the amazing people that I stand shoulder to shoulder with @hellosunshine. Without creativity infinite and their endless hard work, this company would never have come here. Also, I just need to emphasize: The women’s association It is the most powerful fuel on the planet. Thanks to the extremely talented women who have collaborated with me and shared their stories / scripts / books with @hellosunshine and @reesesbookclub. My biggest hope is that this cover can inspire other girls to think “I can do that!” Because women will change the world, “he said.

In the interview, Whiterspoon has shown his usual sincerity talking about the weight of labels in Hollywood and how women like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan have been cataloged as “bad” by the media, while women like her and her friend Jennifer Garner have carried the “good” label.

“What if the media had decided that I was something else? I would be in a totally different position … I mean it’s my decisions or the career choices I made, but it seems very arbitrary. It sucks,” Reese said rebelling.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The actress wanted to focus on the importance of work with women and encourage your talent. His production company, Hello Sunshine, currently has four productions underway: Truth Be Told, From Scratch and The Morning Show in Los Angeles, and Where the Crawdads Sing in New Orleans. Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz are some of those women who have accompanied Whiterspoon on his way to become one of the most important producers in the American audiovisual industry.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io