Strategic Agenda 2022-2023 | The Herald of Mexico

The year 2022 will be critical for the consolidation of the strategic projects of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his cabinet. What it does not manage to consolidate next year, it will hardly be possible in 2023 due to the prelude to the 2024 elections. Let us review the strategic agenda for 2022.

Constitutional reform of the National Guard. To consolidate the latest project to build a national security force, the Interior Secretary must convince the opposition parties of the need to structurally consolidate the GN through the Sedena. The PRI can give him the votes he needs in exchange for not having greater political persecution for cases of corruption in the past administration that compromises some of its legislators. With this, the opposition alliance begins to break down towards 2024.

Joint Chiefs of Staff of Defense. The Sedena requires that the Congress of the Union approve the reforms to the Organic Law of the Army and Air Force in order to consolidate the project to create the Joint Chiefs of Staff that separates the cabinet functions of the Secretary and strengthens the military operation of the Army and the Air Force through its commands. This is the most important reform the Armed Forces have seen in decades.

Bicentennial understanding. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will end up burying the Merida Initiative and will announce new cooperation agreements with the United States. President López Obrador’s visit relaxed the security cooperation agenda with the Biden administration. A second summit of current North American leaders in Mexico is expected by the end of 2022. The photo will be very important and the agreements more. Ebrard and his team will surely propose that the summit is not in CDMX so that his main rival in 2024, Claudia Sheinbaum, does not get on the platform of this eminently political event.

Felipe Angeles International Airport. The construction work is well advanced by the leadership of the Army and the team of civilian contractors. It will be critical that the construction of the suburban train to Santa Lucia keeps pace with the construction of the new airport.

Mayan train. The presidential agreement published last month that elevates strategic tourism and communications infrastructure projects to the rank of a matter of public interest and national security aims to ensure that this mega development work in the Mexican southeast is completed no later than the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024 to positively impact the federal elections.

The country will be focused on the presidential election and nine governorships in 2024 from mid-2023. The president will have to let many members of his cabinet resign from November 2023 to contend for governorships, legislative spaces and the presidential chair. It sounds like a truism, but the presidential succession of 2024 passes through 2022. It will be a terribly intense year for the security institutions, the entire cabinet, for the Presidency of the Republic and the Congress.

Strategic agenda: In December we will be recommending books, series and movies. I highly recommend Mare of Easttown on HBO, starring Kate Winslet. Crime investigation thriller in a small town in the United States that portrays the drama of local police corporations.

BY GERARDO RODRÍGUEZ

GERARDO_RSL@YAHOO.COM

@GERODRIGUEZSL

PAL