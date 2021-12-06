Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is different from the first version

What were the challenges for both of you doing something that people already know?

Spielberg: Well with Tony Kushner, who wrote the script, we were adapting the Broadway show… The 57 show, starring Carol lawrence… That’s what we decided to adapt. We weren’t adapting or remaking or even trying to remake my friend’s 1961 film Robert Wise. I would never do that.

Of course, they are going to compare us with the movie of ’61 since it is the only other photographic record of the Love story without barriers that exists. But our intention was essentially tell our own story based on the original source material, And that’s what we did. So, no, I didn’t look at the Robert Wise film. I’ve seen enough of it. I have seen it several times throughout my life. Once I made a commitment to Amor sin Barreras, I never saw him again after that.

Rachel: Yes. I have to say the same. The movie raised me and cultivated my love for musical theater and cultivated a love for what I can do for a living now. But when I got the part, as Steven said, we knew the comparison was imminent, It was inevitable. So I just put out the movie of my life. And being the first Latina to play the role on screen, there was nothing to learn from that original version. This was already a Maria completely different which no one had seen before, immortalized on film. So I think there was no need to see the above

Spielberg: There are only a handful of lines in our movie that actually come from the original 1957 Broadway production. It’s a completely different script.

Rachel: I think most of those lines are the final monologue for me.

Spielberg: I think so! The original lines from the Broadway musical are what Rachel says at the end of the movie, but the characters are much more interpersonal. They are much more complicated because we are also much more complicated. And there is also an increased awareness about weaknesses and defects of mankind which is what we address in this version of Amor sin Barreras.