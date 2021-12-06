Steven Spielberg reinvents Love without Barriers

Interview and text: Mario P. Székely

United States.- It happened to Steven Spielberg at home. When i was little and his father placed on the record player the soundtrack of the musical Love without barriers (West side story), Her live changed.

Released on Broadway in 1957, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim, Love without barriers shocked Spielberg, who always looked for a way to make his version for the big screen.

“My parents raised me using music, so I have always used it as a kind of ‘peacemaker’, as a way to meet and communicate with people”, shared in a telephone interview with the communication medium Esquire México.

Photo: 20th Century Studios

Steven Spielberg’s cinema speaks with images … and music

From the beginning, Spielberg’s filmography is full of musical moments: Shark (1975) opens with frenzied violins announcing the ominous presence of the shark, driven by the John Williams score.

Two years later, with Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), used music so that the human race could establish communication with extraterrestrial beings using five notes of the staff.

“Music is the common language of people who disagree with each other, that they have nothing in common and that they are commonly afraid and distrustful of the culture, race, gender or origin of the ethnic group to which the other belongs ”, he explained.

The challenge of updating a classic

With that idea in mind, Spielberg takes up the story of Love without barriers to take the viewer back to the western neighborhood of the Big Apple, in the late 50s, but with the gaze of the 21st century.

“Our version is based more on the 1957 Broadway musical, than in the 1961 film. The creators of that staging of Love without barriers they used the story of Romeo and Juliet as inspiration, but without racial conflict.

“Our version of 2021 is Romeo and Juliet, but also including the issue of racism and discrimination. Writer Tony Kushner’s plot is deeply more disturbing than Shakespeare’s classic, “he explained.

Photo: 20th Century Studios

The language of the hands

Who travels Spielberg’s filmography, you can see hands everywhere. Whether it’s the two sisters clapping and clapping in The Color Purple (1985) before being separated forever, than those of the poster of Schindler’s List (1993) with an adult trying to grab an innocent Jewish girl before being exterminated by the Nazis.

Now, hands are responsible for the finger snapping of rivals Jets and Sharks on Love without barriers.

“All my life I have dedicated myself to the study of the hands and their symbolic and literal meaning. In my movies I always look for an opportunity where hands can express more than words mean“Said Spielberg.

“On Love without barriers there is a song, One hand, one heart (“One hand, one heart”), that the characters Tony and Maria sing to each other. There is a great connection with the hands ”, underlines the two-time winner of the Oscar for Best Director

From hate to love, there is only one step

But the violence is in the streets, with the Jets and Sharks fighting for the neighborhood. The cast, made up of more than 50 actors, singers and dancers, had a mission to tell the drama of a divided community.

“What we did was tell a story about the power of anger, as well as about the power of love. They both detonate very quickly in their state of grace.

“In life, when we fall in love, the expression in English is ‘to fall in love’, which means that there is a certain amount of things that you cannot control while falling into a space where you love to another person.

“It is the same with anger and hatred. It is almost instantaneous. Hate contains the same passion as love“, Defined the also producer.

Photo: 20th Century Studios

Latino characters played by Latinos

One of the aspects of the 1961 film that has been criticized It was the failure to use Latino actors to play Latino characters. That was corrected by Spielberg, who also turned to veteran Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno (who played Anita in the original film) to bring a new character to life.

“I asked Rita Moreno not only to come back to play a role created especially for her, rather, share their migration story with the actors, especially with those who give life to the side of the Jets, that represent the white emigrant.

“She has experienced firsthand the experience that, being originally from Puerto Rico, almost her entire career was pigeonholed as having to play everything except a Puerto Rican”, He commented.

Photo: 20th Century Studios

For Steven Spielberg, love changes everything

And in the middle of it all, the scene where Tony and Maria meet at the neighborhood dance, evoking Romeo and Juliet with their celebration of the beginning of first love, and pointing to a destiny that will detonate in drama and violence.

“The idea was for both of them to feel like they were struck by lightning. It’s the classic moment where, in the middle of a crowded room, they meet a white man with a Puerto Rican woman.

«They do not think about the color of their skin, they do not even think about their origins of poverty in the city, but they can only see each other’s eyes.

“I wanted to emphasize that in the movie, the great mystery of love when two people meet against all kinds of possibilities, even in the worst circumstances, and then try to sustain their relationship while the two sides they represent, Sharks and Jets, try to separate them, “he added.

There is a place for everyone

A key question for the film’s message is found in the lyrics of one of Sondheim’s songs, which begins almost as a question and then becomes an assertion: “There is a place for us”.

In this regard, Steven Spielberg pointed out: “It means that there is such a place, one in which people of different races find a common place through empathy., feeling connected in the here and now. And yes, through love “, he remarked.

Finally, Spielberg shared a council dedicated to all that generation of children and youth who grew up watching his movies:

“My parents emphasized to us that no matter what the first impressions of the people we meet are, you always have to try to find the good things. That is something that has stayed with me for life, “he concluded.

