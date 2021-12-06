Steven Spielberg on West Side Story: “We look a lot in Puerto Rico” | Cinema

Just days before the West Side Story remake is released, its direct, Steven Spielberg, gave an interview and spoke about his decision to hire Puerto Ricans for the film starring Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno, just as he did in 1961.

The decision to hire Latinos, but especially Puerto Ricans, is behind Spielberg’s interest in maintaining and highlighting the purity of Spanish, and staying faithful to the original work.

In fact, the director decided not to subtitle the film’s Spanish dialogues in English, saying it was out of respect for the language itself.

Speaking to the entertainment site IGN, Spielberg said he decided not to subtitle any of the Spanish “out of respect for the inclusiveness of our intentions to hire a totally Latino cast to play the boys and girls of the Sharks,” the Puerto Rican gang that is the protagonist. of the film and that he faces – by an incident – with the Jets, an “American” gang.

“That was a command I gave to Cindy Tolan, who did the casting of the film, that I was not going to consider any auditions of anyone other than parents or grandparents – or themselves – who came from Latin countries, “said Spielberg.

“Especially Puerto Rico, we look a lot in Puerto Rico, we have 20 interpreters in our film who are from Puerto Rico or are from Nuyoricans ”, highlighted the multi-award-winning filmmaker.

“That was very important and goes hand in hand with my reasoning for not subtitling Spanish. If you were subtitling Spanish, you would just be doubling English and giving English a power over Spanish. This was not going to happen in this movie, I needed to respect the language enough not to subtitle it, “he explained.

Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is an adaptation of the Jerome Robbins musical classic, and the music and lyrics were performed by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, respectively.

It is also a continuation of the original 1961 West Side Story film, starring Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno, and George Chakiris.

Released on October 18 of that year, the MGM film received high praise from critics and viewers, and became the second-highest-grossing film of 1961 in the United States.

The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture (plus a special award for Robbins), making it the record for wins for a musical. He also won three Golden Globes.

The film has been deemed “culturally significant” by the United States Library of Congress and was selected for the National Film Registry in 1997.

In the remake, Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler play Tony and Maria and are joined by Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, and Brian d’Arcy James. There is also the return of Rita Moreno but in the role of Valentina.

In 1961, the actress gave life to “Anita”, which earned her the Oscar for best supporting actress and was the beginning to become an EGOT, as the winners of at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar are known. and Tony. He was only 45 when he did it. She was the youngest woman to reach the category, second only to John Legend and Robert Lopez who became EGOTs at age 39.

West Side Story opens in theaters on December 10 in Puerto Rico. It already had a premiere in New York on November 29.