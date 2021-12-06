Steven Spielberg … making a musical?

The multi-award-winning film director filmed West side story and it’s about to hit theaters

The movie West side story It has a release date on December 10 but we do not know how much to expect from what is directed by Steven Spielberg, because there are factors that do not play much in its favor, here we will tell you the contrasts that the film can have -because not everything is bad, actually-.

First let’s start talking about the reasons for making an adaptation of one of the musicals that have generated the most impact on lovers of sung and choreographed audiovisual productions, in fact, Steven Spielberg was delighted with the production made in the middle of the century (as in many others), since the Romeo and Juliet brought to the contemporaneity of the time, which guaranteed a success everywhere (even in theaters). The bad thing is precisely that, at that time it was unusual, however, now we have so many versions of Romeo and Juliet on the big screen, that there is doubt about the success of the film.

Something that adds value to the film is that compared to the version from ’61, the cast will be made up of Latino people, as we remember that the plot revolves around two sides, the Puerto Ricans, or “sharks”, and the of European descent, or “jets.”

Among the bad things is the antecedent that marked Cats, whose film production left the title of one of the most acclaimed musical works in a bad way by the public, and although, we hope that the work of Steven Spielberg is exponentially better than that of Tom Hooper.

So we hope that with these contrasts you can choose to see it -or not-, in this magazine we are eager to see it, since it is strange that Spielberg makes this type of productions so, anyway, it will be interesting to take a look.

Written by SAID RUIZ