Steven Spielberg: ‘Democracy is in danger’

Steven Spielberg has two left feet for dancing and is, by his own admission, tremendously bad for Spanish.

He is also almost 75 years old, an age in which many artists with less transcendence than him live off past glories and repeat themselves, over and over again, curled up in their comfort zone.

However, the author of films such as ET the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan seems like a child: he directed his first musical film and nobody takes his smile away.

West Side Story is his version of the 1957 stage piece of the same name, created by Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

“All of them giants,” he admits in an interview.

“Yes (he dared to dance to the choreographies for ‘West Side Story’), only during rehearsals.” Steven Spielberg, filmmaker

But, starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, his film is not just spectacular choreography, vibrant music and the impossible love between a gang member and a migrant, a Romeo and Juliet in New York.

It is, in the subtext, a political statement of the so-called “King Midas of Cinema”: the United States, he says, is a bilingual country, and far from supremacy it must embrace multiculturalism.

“I feel that our democracy is in danger. And I don’t think there is a cure for that except for conversation, understanding, and understanding. Love and not hate. All that is West Side Story.

“My version has all those values. I thought it was an important and relevant story, and that this is the best time to go back to it ”, adds the winner of three Oscars.

If the vast majority of the cast was white in the 1961 film, his West Side Story, he decided, merited a casting that celebrated Hispanic heritage.

Not only that, but the two-and-a-half-hour duration is packed with expressions in Spanish, none of them subtitled for the English-speaking audience.

“Unfortunately, even though I wanted to speak Spanish, I don’t have an ear for accents or languages. In high school, I did terribly with French, ”he jokes.

“(The non-subtitling) is necessary and relevant because of our times and that violence has been pronounced. The story is about a gang struggle between Puerto Rican migrants and a fourth generation of white migrants. All of them fight for a supposed territory, but in reality it is racial, it is a lack of understanding ”.

Explode his love of cinema

Released half a century ago, the thriller Reto a Muerte is considered Spielberg’s debut feature, the foundation stone of a long and versatile career of 34 films, which have amassed $ 10 billion at the box office.

A few days after his 75th birthday (on December 18), the director reaffirms that he is still in love with cinema as when he was a child, and even more so, that he no longer understands art in an orthodox way.

Not long ago, for example, he was one of the most renowned figures who warned about the threat that streaming posed to the cinema experience in theaters.

“Today we have tremendous and unlimited access to the total cultural heritage of this country and abroad. I can see that I have matured and I appreciate that as I get older and make more movies. “

The seventh art, for him, is still a treasure, but it no longer has a single face, it shines in a kaleidoscopic way.

“I do agree that movies, these days, mean a lot and more things to me than what they used to do.”