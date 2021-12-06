Steps to hide the last connection date in WhatsApp

WhatsApp: Steps to hide the last connection date

Today we will introduce you to a trick of WhatsApp with which you will learn to hide the last connection date for your contacts, so keep reading so that you learn step by step how to carry it out if you still do not know this information.

If you want to go unnoticed on WhatsApp, here we explain, step by step, how to prevent people from knowing when you last connected.

If what you are looking for is to be a phantom contact For your friends or colleagues, it is only necessary to go through the privacy tab within the settings of the famous messaging application.

There, you will find several functions that will prevent people from knowing about your activity in the application.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: So the FBI can access your conversations

And you can even change the profile photo and also configure who can see it.

In turn, you can add, remove or configure who can read your contact information or who can add you to groups.

However, this time, we will teach you the steps to prevent people from knowing the time of your last connection.

In this way, you can prevent colleagues from sending you work during your break, thinking that you are not connected.

It should be noted that this entails a sacrifice, since by activating the option, you will stop admiring the last connection time of your contacts.

So if you’re really willing to give this in return, just follow the setup steps.

First you must enter the application and make sure it is updated to the latest version.

Then, enter the configuration section and go to ‘Account’; there, the first alternative to ‘Privacy’.

Only at the top can you configure the last time you connected. You can select to be seen by everyone, your contacts or no one.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is the instant messaging application preferred by millions to converse with their family, friends or co-workers on a day-to-day basis.

The app belonging to Meta uses to launch new functions every so often to make the user experience much better.

Just as there is an option to disappear the famous “online” or “writing”, it is also possible that nobody will see that you have already read a message and it is extremely simple.

It is important to note that for this it is important that you have WhatsApp updated to the latest version, for which you only need to enter the Google Play or iOS Store application stores.