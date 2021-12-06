Stephen Sondheim voted for “Team America” ​​to win best picture at the Oscars

Following the recent passing of Stephen Sondheim, a letter he wrote to Team America: World Police has come to light and South Park co-creator Trey Parker has come to light.

The Broadway legend, known for musical classics like West side story and Sweeney Todd, passed away last month at age 91.

Following the news, The Book Of Mormon’s official account has released a letter Sondheim wrote to Parker, revealing that he voted for his 2004 comedy Team America for best picture at the Academy Awards.

“I would have written to you sooner, but I’ve had trouble finding your address,” he began. “I hope this reaches you, because it is another letter from a fan. I have seen Team America and I have voted for it as the best movie of the year (it has made you a good time).

“I deduce, from the friends to whom I have spoken about her, that the critics have treated her very badly and that you are very discouraged. I cannot blame you, but it is also the moment of discouragement. In any case, congratulations to you and your partner [Matt Stone]”.

Sondheim went on to ask if he would be interested in working together, adding: “Would you ever be interested in writing a stage musical with an old traditionalist, that is, with me?”

Although that collaboration did not materialize, Parker co-wrote the hit musical The Book Of Mormon with Stone and Robert Lopez. He and Stone also referenced Sondheim in the South Park Broadway episode Bro Down.

Following news of Sondheim’s passing, tributes poured in from show business, including Hugh Jackman, who wrote: “Every now and then someone who fundamentally changes an entire art form comes along. Stephen Sondheim was one of them. While millions of people mourn his death, I also want to express my gratitude for everything he has given me and so many others. Sending my love to his closest and dearest. “

Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton added: “Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real. Yes, he wrote Tony and Maria and Sweeney Todd and Bobby and George and Dot and Fosca and countless others. Some may theorize that Shakespeare’s plays were by committee, but Steve was real and he was here and he laughed SO loud at shows and we loved him. “

Sondheim is largely credited with having revitalized musical theater from the mid to late 1950s, and is also known for shows such as Gypsy, Company, Follies, and Sunday In The Park With George.