Stegouros: The Dinosaur whose Tail Baffles Science

The discovery was published in the renowned scientific journal Nature.

The Stegouros elengassen, an enigmatic dinosaur whose tail in the form of a club and which has caused confusion in scientists, was presented by paleontologists; this after three years since his almost intact remains were discovered in Patagonia, in southern Chile.

In February 2018, a group of 19 scientists carried out excavations at Cerro Guido, a prolific site of dinosaur remains located in a rugged area of ​​Chilean Patagonia, where they found rocks with bones of what looked like a dinosaur ornithopod.

“It was the main surprise (…) this structure is absolutely unhinged, because the tail was covered with these seven pairs of dermal bones, five of which were fused in the middle of the tail, covering these bones, producing a weapon absolutely different from everything else. that was known for any dinosaur“ Alexander Vargas, paleontologist

The experts were also surprised to have managed to discover 80% of the skeleton of the dinosaur almost intact. After conducting analyzes, they estimated that the animal lived in the area between 71 to 74.9 million years ago.

It was about two meters long, weighed about 150 kilos, and was herbivore.

Why is his tail so strange?

The strangest tail of the Stegouros elengassen possessed seven pairs of laterally projected dermal bones, which give it an appearance similar to a fern frond or a “Macuahuitl”, a war club used by the ancient Aztecs who inhabited Central America.

Precisely, this feature gave rise to the name that scientists gave to the dinosaur.

Stegouros it is translated as “roofed tail”, while “elengassen” is the name of a mythical armored monster in the tradition of the ancient Patagonian or Tehuelche peoples of the south of the American continent.

Experts maintain that the remains would be an unknown lineage of a dinosaur “Battleship” never seen before in the southern hemisphere, with characteristics associated with other species already identified in the north of the continent, such as the paired spiked tails of stegosaurs, or the huge rounded mace on the tail of the ankylosaurs that lived in both hemispheres.

“We do not know the reasons why a structure like this tail evolved. We do know that within battleship groups there seems to be a tendency to independently develop different defense mechanisms based on dermal bones“ Sergio Soto, paleontologist

A nexus between America and Antarctica

The fossils of Stegouros They were found in the Las Chinas valley, in Cerro Guido, near the border with Argentina (about 1,000 kilometers south of Santiago).

With an area of ​​about 15 kilometers, there are different rock formations that contain fossils that have been studied by scientists for several years.

For paleontologists, this area is a kind of “book” that allows us to understand the successions of flora and fauna that inhabited that place, which has also helped to discover the closeness that existed millions of years ago between what is now America and Antarctica .

“There are different strong evidences that there is a biogeographic connection with other regions of the planet; in this case Antarctica and Australia, because we have two armored dinosaurs closely related to it (Stegouros)“ Sergio Soto, paleontologist

The paleontologist added that much of the biota that forms in the extreme southern part of South America, and that to this day we have preserved – for example, the Notofagus forests (trees and shrubs of the southern hemisphere) – probably come from the the conjunction of these continents and the communication through which certain animals, such as dinosaurs, passed freely.