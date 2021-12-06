Steelers rally against Ravens and keep hope in postseason

The Pittsburgh steelers They came from behind to beat the Baltimore 20-19 this Sunday Ravens with which they got into the fight to reach the NFL postseason.

The Steelers, with 6 games won, 5 lost and a draw, left the Ravens with a balance of 8 wins and 4 losses and took advantage of the defeat of the Bengals (7-6) to get into the fight in the North American Division .

After two consecutive losses, a victory was vital to the aspirations of the Steelers.

Baltimore looked like a favorite, with the detail that for six weeks the ghost of interceptions haunts its passer Lammar Jackson, who in the last six games has suffered 10.

The high point of this crisis came last week, when despite the Ravens’ win over the Browns, Jackson suffered four interceptions, the highest number in a game in the career of the Louisville emergent.

As soon as the game against the Steelers began, Baltimore confirmed its misgivings about the safety of its passer. His first offense was promising after traveling 75 yards on 14 plays, but Jackson’s final pass was intercepted in the end zone.

Despite the inconsistency of the No. 8 jersey carrier in the passing attack, his ball-carrying skill managed to drive a 99-yard attack that culminated in a score on a run by Devonta Freeman for Baltimore to take a 7-0 lead.

Pittsburg approached 7-3 on a field goal before halftime.

In the third quarter the offense commanded by Ben Roethlisberger continued without regret and remained in the duel thanks to the work of his defense that stopped a Baltimore attack from 46 yards in 11 plays and only allowed a field goal that extended the lead 10 -3.

A considerable improvement because in the duels of weeks 11 and 12 the team of couch potato Mike Tomlin had been defeated 41-10 by the Bengals and 41-37 by the Chargers.

Roethlisberger, who had won six of the last seven games he started against the Ravens, woke up early in the last period to maintain that dominance with a touchdown pass that did not tie the game due to the failure of Chris Boswell’s extra, 10-9 .

A pair of field goals per team maintained a 13-12 point lead for couch John Harbaugh’s squad.

The return to the scoreboard, 13-20, came with a touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson and the conversion of two points.

With one minute left on the clock, Jackson led the Ravens to the score, 19-20, but instead of going for the extra point Harbaugh decided to attempt the conversion of two missed points.

These are the results of this Sunday. Cardinals 33-22 Bears, Colts 31-0 Texans, Vikings 27-29 Lions, Eagles 33-18 Jets, Giants 9-20 Dolphins, Buccaneers 30-17 Falcons, 49ers 23-30 Seahawks, Jaguars 7-37 Rams and Washington 17 -15 Raiders.

Later the Chiefs and Broncos will meet.

The Bills-Patriots will close Week 13 of the NFL this Monday.