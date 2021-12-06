Spiderman: no way home: Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr meet again for the first time since Avengers: endgame for a noble cause | Spider-Man 3 | Movies and series

Spider-Man: no way home is the third and final installment in the trilogy directed by Jon Watts. Its premiere is scheduled for the next December 16, but it has not ceased to be a topic of conversation among fans of the MCU in recent weeks since the release of the first trailer.

Expectations for the result are high and fans couldn’t be happier with the first reunion between Tom holland and Robert Downey Jr. from Avengers: endgame. Without a doubt, an unmissable event for fans of the duo like Peter Parker and Tony Stark on the big screen.

The event was held as part of the Venture Into Cures EB research fundraiser. “I have never seen resistance and courage like I have seen in the stories of those living with EB,” Holland said of the campaign.

“I play a superhero in the movies, but these kids and their families are the real superheroes. They face impossible difficulties every day, but they keep moving forward. We owe it to them to continue the race to find a cure for EB and other diseases, ”he explained.

What is No way home about?

The film will show us how Peter Parker deals with the leak of his secret identity for the first time on the big screen. However, that will become the least of your problems when the multiverse unleashes and allows the appearance of various villains such as Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Electro.