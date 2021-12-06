Southeast Mexico, option for staple crop production

Mexico.- The states of Chiapas, Campeche, Tabasco or Veracruz, in southwestern Mexico, consolidate cultivation projects from basic grains in order to compensate for the reduction of these crops in areas of the country that face water stress, such as the case of some regions in the north of the country due to climatic conditions and insufficient water.

These natural conditions have led to states, while this region has begun to generate interest not only from national investors but also from foreign capital such as the Netherlands, Spain or Israel to develop joint projects with the Mexican agribusiness sector.

Esteban Chavoya Bravo, president of the Agroindustrial Sector of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), affirmed that it is very revealing that during the past year and under severe pandemic conditions, agroindustrial production has registered a growth of 4.8% compared to most of the Mexican productive sectors that registered reductions at the end of 2020, as in the case of services.

In terms of basic grains, Mexico can establish the conditions for greater production of crops such as corn in this area, which will make it possible to combat a little the decline in corn production in entities such as Sinaloa that have registered reductions due to the problem of supply of Water.

Esteban Chavoya Bravo, president of the Agroindustrial Sector of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra). Photo: Courtesy

Within the framework of the start of activities of the Agroprospera podcast, created by the Canacintra agroindustrial sector, he said that this situation has been understood by the Mexican government, which is why it is willing to promote basic grain production projects both in the south and in the southeast of the country.

The businessman of Michoacan origin said that various national products have maintained and even significantly increased their production, such as avocado, berries, mezcal or tequila, all of which are in growing demand abroad.

The manager stated that, given this growth, it is essential to accelerate the process of preparing specialists in the development of the field in Mexico, the use of innovative agricultural production technologies such as agriculture 4.0 or crops based on photogrammetry, generating projects with specialization and economies of scale.

“Food self-sufficiency is not an issue that will be solved now, but we can start with something and I think we are on the way to do it.”

Chavoya assured that with this impulse, the Canacintra undertook the task of organizing the First International Agroindustrial Forum 2022, which will take place on January 18 and 19 at the national headquarters of this organization in the capital of the country, as well as under a digital format, so it is expected that hundreds of experts in the sector participated in a hybrid way: entrepreneurs, students, academics, marketers, officials and all those interested in this promising Mexican industry.

He made an invitation to those interested in participating in the FIA ​​2022, to approach the Canacintra to participate in it with affordable costs, which will allow them to be part of an event where there will be an intense program of highly useful conferences, as well as the possibility of establishing sufficient contacts to start businesses and development projects for the benefit of the Mexican agro-industry.