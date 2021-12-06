Sony senior vice president who worked at PlayStation Store fired after being denounced in a video by pedophile hunters

The watchdog group People v. Preds affirms that the manager had invited a minor under 15 years of age to his house to have sexual relations.

George Cacioppo, a senior vice president at Sony Interactive Entertainment who worked at the PlayStation Store, has been fired after he appeared in a video publicly accusing him of being a pedophile.

People v. Preds, a Canadian watchdog group that tries to catch and then publicize men who allegedly commit pedophilia crimes, posted the video claiming they posed as a under 15 years and they had conversations with Cacioppo, who used the alias ‘Jeff’, on the dating site Grindr. According to the group, after the talks, the man would have invited the alleged minor to his house to have sex.

The video begins with a member of the group approaching the suspect’s house, who opens the door wearing a T-shirt with the logo of Playstation 5. When Cacioppo realizes that he is being recorded, he decides to quickly return home and close the door, but not before being exposed to the camera.

Although the images alone do not show that any crime was committed, and do not confirm the identity of Cacioppo, People v. Preds has also published a series of screenshots which, according to the group, detail the preparations for the meeting and which include an alleged selfie of Cacioppo with the same shirt worn by ‘Jeff’ in the video.

“We are aware of the situation and the employee in question Has been fired“, collects CNET citing a Sony statement sent by email.