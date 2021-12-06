Sofía Vergara’s trick to burn walking the same calories as running

Always being very sincere, Sofia vergara He has confessed on some occasions that physical exercise is not one of his passions. The actress knows that leading an active life is essential in order to feel better than our heart be stronger, our bones in the best condition and our muscles, toned, but it is not one of its strengths.

Even so, whenever possible she tries to wear a sports routine that she does not mind skipping from time to time, when her free time is less or when she can enjoy a few days off with her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, whom she married more than five years ago and whom It seems as in love as the first day.

Despite their busy schedules, they try to spend the as long as possible And it is not uncommon for the couple to share photographs of their dinners in restaurants or their picnics outdoors, because if exercise is not among the Sofia’s favorites, the sweet yes And she doesn’t seem willing to give up on indulging now and then.

Sofia is a woman proud of her curves and that is why her intention when doing physical exercise is not to lose weight, but keep your figure while toning your muscles. There are many exercises that can be done to achieve these effects, but in Vergara’s case not all are suitable for her, since she has knee problems.

To avoid your knees suffer and a painful injury occurs, both she and her personal trainer try to choose training with low-impact exercises, undoubtedly great news because if something has made Sofia clear over time, it is that she does not like it nothing go for a run.

She does other types of exercises, especially those focused on her glutes and abs, a part of her body that she loves to empower. Planks, crunches or squats are not usually lacking in their routines, which can be perform without leaving home and only with our own body weight, without adding another extra.

As we have already noted, you are not passionate about running, but walking is another story entirely. In fact, Sofia has chosen a simple trick with which she achieves burn the same calories than running: walking on an incline. We could achieve this in the mountains, but also in the gym, where we will do it more stable, avoiding irregularities in the terrain.

How much the greater the inclination that we select on the treadmill, the more intensity we will be adding to the exercise, achieving better results in less time. Thanks to this simple trick, we reduce the impact of exercise and achieve add intensity without having to run, if this is not our preferred exercise, as it happens to Sofia Vergara.

When walking on a slope we will be causing our muscles to work more and therefore we will make our legs show firmer and more toned. Of course, if you are going to try this exercise, avoid doing it holding, swinging the arms helps balance the body, achieving greater stability.